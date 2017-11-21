New Jersey Devils Prospect Update: 11/21/17
Week 7 of the 2017-18 prospect update saw Michael McLeod return to the OHL, Marian Studenic rise to the occasion for Hamilton, and Colby Sissons and Jeremy Davies stay productive from the back end for their respective teams.
The seventh week of the 2017-18 prospect update is here. It's highlighted by Michael McLeod's return to Mississauga, Marian Studenic getting hot for Hamilton, Colby Sissons and Jeremy Davies continuing to be impact players, and Mikhail Maltsev earning some praise for his play in the Canada - Russia Series.
QMJHL
|Name
|Pos.
|Age
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|Jocktan Chainey
|D
|18.21
|Halifax
|23
|2
|12
|14
|12
|16
|5.26%
|1.65
|0.61
|Height: 6'0
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|NHLe
|Weight: 195
|7
|9
|2
|4
|6
|0
|6
|6
|0
|1
|1
|12
Jocktan Chainey was a -1 with 4 PIM and 3 shots in 2 games for Halifax last week. He had an assist and even rating across 2 games for Team QMJHL against Russia in the Canada - Russia Series.
OHL
|Name
|Pos.
|Age
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|FO%
|Michael McLeod
|C
|19.81
|Mississauga
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|4
|22.22%
|4.50
|1.50
|71.05%
|Height: 6'2
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|NHLe
|Weight: 195
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Name
|Pos.
|Age
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|FO%
|Marian Studenic
|RW
|19.08
|Hamilton
|21
|6
|11
|17
|6
|6
|13.04%
|2.19
|0.81
|30.00%
|Height: 6'1
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|NHLe
|Weight: 170
|9
|15
|4
|6
|10
|1
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Name
|Age
|GP
|GS
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GAA
|SV%
|GA%-
|GSAA
|GSAA/60
|Evan Cormier
|20.05
|19
|18
|8
|7
|3
|0
|3.03
|0.902
|98
|1.10
|0.06
|Height: 6'3
|Team
|SO
|SO%
|QS
|QS%
|RBS
|RBS%
|BO
|BO%
|EVG%
|PPG%
|SHG%
|Weight: 200
|Saginaw
|1
|5.56%
|8
|44.44%
|3
|16.67%
|4
|22.22%
|65.45%
|32.73%
|1.82%
The Devils activated Michael McLeod from the IR and re-assigned him to Mississauga on Wednesday. The Steelheads captain was quick to make his presence felt in his first game back against Oshawa on Friday, scoring on the PP, finishing a +1 with 3 shots, and winning 16/21 faceoffs. On Sunday against Niagara he had a goal, assist, +2, 4 PIM, 6 shots, and won 11/17 faceoffs. McLeod took a check to the head from Niagara's Adrian Carbonara that you can see here. Fortunately, McLeod was fine and even was able to jump back into the ensuing scrum. Neate Sager of Sportsnet, in his latest CHL Notebook, has quotes from McLeod about his time with the Devils and the valuable experience it was:
“But I was skating in New Jersey for about a month with (Travis) Zajac, (Brian) Boyle, (Kyle) Palmieri. They helped me a lot with getting through. It’s not cool being injured but it’s nice being there with top-end guys like that.
“I was probably skating with Boyle for about two weeks and it definitely rubbed off on me,” the 19-year-old McLeod added. “He was always so positive. With how nice he is and how positive he is with what he’s going through just shows the kind of guy he is. Being around him makes you want to be better – better guy, better teammate, better player.”
Marian Studenic stepped up and had a big week for the Hamilton Bulldogs. On Wednesday against Peterborough, he had 2 assists, +1, 4 PIM, and 2 shots. He had a quiet night on Friday against Kingston but would rebound the following day against Ottawa with a goal, 3 assists, +1, and 3 shots. After having just an assist after his first 7 games this season, he now has 6 goals and 10 assists over his last 14 games.
Evan Cormier made 26 saves on 30 shots in an overtime loss to London on Friday. He made 33 saves on 34 shots in a win over Erie on Sunday.
WHL
|Name
|Pos.
|Age
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|Colby Sissons
|D
|19.86
|Swift Current
|21
|5
|22
|27
|25
|28
|9.26%
|2.57
|1.29
|Height: 6'2
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|NHLe
|Weight: 190
|15
|20
|2
|11
|13
|3
|9
|12
|0
|2
|2
|30
|Name
|Pos.
|Age
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|Nikita Popugaev
|LW
|19.01
|Prince George
|13
|2
|5
|7
|-13
|4
|4.08%
|3.77
|0.54
|Height: 6'5.5
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|NHLe
|Weight: 210
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
Colby Sissons continues to be a pivotal part of the Swift Current offense as he added 5 assists, an even rating, 6 PIM, and 12 shots in 4 games for the Broncos last week. Sissons is on a 6 game point streak with a goal and 8 assists in that stretch. He is now 2nd among scoring for WHL defensemen.
NCAA
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|FO%
|NHLe
|Brett Seney
|LW
|Merrimack
|12
|4
|7
|11
|-2
|22
|15.38%
|2.17
|0.92
|41.79%
|29
|Height: 5'10
|Age
|League
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|Weight: 180
|21.74
|Hockey East
|4
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|FO%
|NHLe
|JD Dudek
|RW
|Boston College
|14
|2
|6
|8
|-5
|8
|5.88%
|2.43
|0.57
|44.44%
|18
|Height: 5'11
|Age
|League
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|Weight: 185
|21.82
|Hockey East
|2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|FO%
|NHLe
|Joey Anderson
|RW
|Minnesota Duluth
|8
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6.25%
|4.00
|0.38
|0.00%
|13
|Height: 6'0
|Age
|League
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|Weight: 195
|19.44
|NCHC
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|Blks
|NHLe
|Jeremy Davies
|D
|Northeastern
|12
|2
|11
|13
|1
|10
|9.09%
|1.83
|1.08
|21
|34
|Height: 5'11
|Age
|League
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|Weight: 188
|20.98
|Hockey East
|5
|7
|1
|4
|5
|1
|6
|7
|0
|1
|1
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|Blks
|NHLe
|Reilly Walsh
|D
|Harvard
|7
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|12
|16.67%
|1.71
|0.71
|7
|13
|Height: 6'0
|Age
|League
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|Weight: 185
|18.60
|ECAC
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|Blks
|NHLe
|Matt Hellickson
|D
|Notre Dame
|14
|0
|6
|6
|4
|6
|0.00%
|1.00
|0.43
|9
|12
|Height: 6'0
|Age
|League
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|Weight: 181
|19.68
|Big Ten
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brett Seney continues to center Merrimack's top line. In 2 games last week against Providence, he had 3 assists, -2, 4 shots, and won 16/36 faceoffs. He is currently on a 4 game point streak with 2 goals and 5 assists in that stretch.
JD Dudek had an assist, -1, 2 PIM, 4 shots, and won 1/3 faceoffs in 2 games for Boston College last week.
Joey Anderson remained out of action for Minnesota Duluth last weekend. According to Matt Wellens of the Duluth News Tribune and Bulldog Hockey Blog, Anderson did return to limited action in practice over the week.
Jeremy Davies continues to be a two-way threat for Northeastern playing big minutes. Last weekend he had a goal, assist, -1, and 2 shots in 2 games. He is currently on a 4 game point streak with 2 goals and 2 assists during that time. Davies has put up at least a point in 9 out of the 12 games he's played this season. You can see the goal he scored against Vermont on Friday below. He anticipates the play well, uses his speed to get past the defense, and skillfully beats the goaltender.
WATCH: Sikura lasers one across the zone, and Davies does the rest. Speeding around the d-man and hammering one home#GoNU pic.twitter.com/e5iHwEsEql— Northeastern MHKY (@GoNUmhockey) November 18, 2017
Reilly Walsh had an assist, +1, 2 PIM, and 3 shots in 2 games for Harvard last weekend as they took on Minnesota.
Matt Hellickson continued to play on the top pair for Notre Dame, adding an assist, even rating, and 5 shots in 2 games against RPI last weekend.
KHL/VHL/MHL
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|Blks
|ATOI
|Yegor Rykov
|D
|SKA St. Petersburg
|33
|1
|7
|8
|10
|18
|26
|3.85%
|0.79
|0.24
|20
|12:07
|Height: 6'2
|Age
|League
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|NHLe
|Weight: 216
|20.62
|KHL
|3
|4
|1
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|FO%
|ATOI
|Mikhail Maltsev
|C
|SKA St. Petersburg
|16
|0
|5
|5
|6
|4
|22
|0.00%
|1.38
|0.31
|54.55%
|8:20
|Height: 6'3
|Age
|League
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|NHLe
|Weight: 205
|19.71
|KHL
|3
|3
|0
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|Blks
|ATOI
|Yegor Zaitsev
|D
|Dynamo Moscow
|24
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|26
|11
|0.00%
|0.46
|0.08
|10
|9:35
|Height: 5'11
|Age
|League
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|NHLe
|Weight: 185
|19.56
|KHL
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|FO%
|ATOI
|Nikita Popugaev
|LW
|Zvezda Chekhov
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|2
|7
|0.00%
|1.17
|0.33
|N/A
|14:06
|Height: 6'5.5
|Age
|League
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|NHLe
|Weight: 210
|19.01
|VHL
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
Yegor Rykov had an assist, +2, and 1 shot while averaging 11:43 in ice time across 3 games for SKA last week.
Mikhail Maltsev and Russia wrapped up the Canada - Russia Series with 2 games against the QMJHL last week. Overall, he finished the series with 2 goals, +6, 4 PIM, 15 shots, and a 42.42 FO% in 6 games. He earned praise for his well rounded game from Sam Cosentino of Sportsnet and Corey Pronman of The Athletic. Maltsev then made his 7th apperance of the season for SKA-Neva of the VHL on Sunday, putting up 4 shots and winning 11/20 faceoffs in 19:03.
Yegor Zaitsev had an assist, +2, 6 PIM, and 7 shots across 6 games for Russia in the Canada - Russia Series.
Nikita Popugaev had an assist, +1, 2 PIM, and 6 shots while averaging 13:43 per game for Zvezda Chekhov in 3 VHL games last week.
Europe
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|FO%
|ATOI
|Fabian Zetterlund
|F
|Farjestads BK
|20
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|15
|0.00%
|0.75
|0.10
|N/A
|7:35
|Height: 5'11
|Age
|League
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|NHLe
|Weight: 180
|18.25
|SHL
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|+/-
|PIM
|SH
|SH%
|SH/GP
|Pts/GP
|FO%
|ATOI
|Aarne Talvitie
|C
|Blues U20
|19
|14
|10
|24
|14
|8
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1.26
|N/A
|N/A
|Height: 5'11
|Age
|League
|A1
|Pts1
|EVG
|EVA
|EV Pts
|PPG
|PPA
|PP Pts
|SHG
|SHA
|SH Pts
|Weight: 198
|18.79
|Jr. A SM-liiga
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Name
|Age
|GP
|GS
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GAA
|SV%
|GA%-
|GSAA
|GSAA/60
|Gilles Senn
|21.74
|11
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|2.70
|0.907
|104
|-1.23
|-0.11
|Height: 6'5
|Team
|SO
|SO%
|QS
|QS%
|RBS
|RBS%
|BO
|BO%
|EVG%
|PPG%
|SHG%
|Weight: 192
|HC Davos
|0
|0.00%
|6
|60.00%
|2
|20.00%
|1
|10.00%
|86.21%
|13.79%
|0.00%
Carl-Oscar Lysander of Hockey Sverige has this interview with Jesper Boqvist which talks about his impending return from a broken wrist and goal of making Sweden's WJC team. For a rough translation from Google click here.
Fabian Zetterlund had an assist, +2, 4 PIM, 2 shots, and averaged 10:47 per game across 3 games last week.
Aarne Talvitie had a goal and an assist over 3 games for the Espoo Blues U20 team last week. Yesterday, Penn State officially announced that Talvitie officially signed to join the class of 2022. He will join the Nittany Lions next summer and begin his collegiate career in the fall of 2018. Penn State Head Coach Guy Gadowsky had this to say about Talvitie:
“Aarne is an experienced player who has played in a lot of international competition. He is a very hardnosed player who’s offensively talented, but also tough to play against. He plays a strong 200 foot game and will be effective in all three zones.”
Gilles Senn made 21 saves on 23 shots in a victory over EHC Biel-Bienne last Friday.
Your Take
What prospects stood out to you this week? What are your expectations for McLeod now that he's back with Mississauga? How do you feel about the season that Jeremy Davies is having for Northeastern? Leave your comments below and thank you for reading!
-
