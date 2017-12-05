New Jersey Devils Prospect Update: 12/5/17

Week 9 of the 2017-18 prospect update saw Evan Cormier have an eventful week, Jesper Boqvist return to SHL play, and Gilles Senn earn a suspension.

The ninth week of the 2017-18 prospect update is here. It's highlighted by Jesper Boqvist's return to SHL action, Gilles Senn earning a fine and suspension, and WJC camp rosters starting to be announced.

QMJHL

Name Pos. Age Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Jocktan Chainey D 18.25 Halifax 29 2 18 20 16 26 4.26% 1.62 0.69 Height: 6'0 A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 195 9 11 2 7 9 0 9 9 0 1 1 14

Jocktan Chainey had an assist, +1, 2 PIM, and 4 shots across 2 games for Halifax last week.

OHL

Name Pos. Age Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% Michael McLeod C 19.85 Mississauga 8 5 3 8 -1 10 19.23% 3.25 1.00 64.02% Height: 6'2 A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 195 2 7 3 3 6 1 0 1 1 0 1 25 Name Pos. Age Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% Marian Studenic RW 19.12 Hamilton 27 11 14 25 12 8 16.18% 2.52 0.93 47.06% Height: 6'1 A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 170 10 21 8 8 16 2 6 8 1 0 1 24

Name Age GP GS W L OTL SOL GAA SV% GA%- GSAA GSAA/60 Evan Cormier 20.09 24 23 11 8 3 0 2.91 0.909 91 6.40 0.29 Height: 6'3 Team SO SO% QS QS% RBS RBS% BO BO% EVG% PPG% SHG% Weight: 200 Saginaw 1 4.35% 12 52.17% 4 17.39% 4 17.39% 64.62% 33.85% 1.54%

Michael McLeod had 2 goals, an assist, -3, 4 PIM, 10 shots, and won 60% of his faceoffs over 3 games for Mississauga last week.

Marian Studenic had himself another fine week for Hamilton. Over 3 games, Studenic had 4 goals, an assist, +3, 11 shots, and won 4/6 faceoffs. He now has 11 goals and 13 assists over his last 20 games, after starting the season with just an assist in his first 7 games. Hamilton's had to do a fair bit of line juggling due to injuries and transactions this season, but I've been impressed with how Studenic seems to gel with just about anyone. They've been able to deploy him on both wings and in all situations and he's continued to be productive.

Evan Cormier had an eventful weak for streaking Saginaw Spirit. He made 38 saves on 42 shots in a loss against Hamilton on Thursday. Cormier had a rough outing on Saturday, surrendering 3 goals on 9 shots, though Saginaw would battle back to win the game in OT against Sarnia in a thriller. On Sunday, he made 37 saves on 38 shots in a victory over Niagara. He now has a .941 SV% and 5 Quality Starts over his last 6 games.

WHL

Name Pos. Age Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Colby Sissons D 19.90 Swift Current 27 5 30 35 26 34 6.85% 2.70 1.30 Height: 6'2 A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 190 18 23 2 15 17 3 13 16 0 2 2 30 Name Pos. Age Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Nikita Popugaev LW 19.05 Prince George 13 2 5 7 -13 4 4.08% 3.77 0.54 Height: 6'5.5 A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 210 1 3 0 1 1 2 4 6 0 0 0 12

Colby Sissons continued to be a key part of the Broncos offense, adding 7 assists, +2, 4 PIM, and 6 shots over 3 games for Swift Current last week. He is now tied for 2nd in points (35) and tied for 1st in assists (30) among WHL defensemen.

NCAA

Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% NHLe Brett Seney LW Merrimack 14 4 7 11 -3 34 13.79% 2.07 0.79 41.94% 24 Height: 5'10 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 180 21.78 Hockey East 4 8 1 1 2 3 6 9 0 0 0 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% NHLe JD Dudek RW Boston College 17 2 7 9 -8 14 4.76% 2.47 0.53 35.71% 16 Height: 5'11 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 185 21.86 Hockey East 3 5 2 3 5 0 4 4 0 0 0 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% NHLe Joey Anderson RW Minnesota Duluth 11 2 2 4 0 6 5.41% 3.36 0.36 0.00% 13 Height: 6'0 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 195 19.47 NCHC 1 3 1 1 2 1 1 2 0 0 0 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Blks NHLe Jeremy Davies D Northeastern 15 2 12 14 2 12 7.69% 1.73 0.93 25 29 Height: 5'11 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 188 21.01 Hockey East 5 7 1 4 5 1 7 8 0 1 1 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Blks NHLe Reilly Walsh D Harvard 10 3 5 8 3 14 14.29% 2.10 0.80 7 15 Height: 6'0 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 185 18.64 ECAC 3 6 0 2 2 3 3 6 0 0 0 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Blks NHLe Matt Hellickson D Notre Dame 18 0 6 6 6 8 0.00% 0.89 0.33 12 9 Height: 6'0 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 181 19.72 Big Ten 3 3 0 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 0

Brett Seney was a -1 with 12 PIM, 3 shots, and won 11/26 faceoffs in 2 games against Northeastern last weekend. Seney has been playing center the past few weeks but was shifted back to left wing for most of this series.

JD Dudek had an assist, -2, 4 PIM, and 5 shots in 2 games against Boston University last weekend.

Joey Anderson was a -1 with 2 PIM and 3 shots in 2 games against Denver last weekend.

Jeremy Davies had an assist, +1, 2 PIM, and 4 shots in 3 games for Northeastern.

Reilly Walsh had a goal, 2 assists, +4, and 6 shots in 2 games for Harvard.

Matt Hellickson had an even rating and a shot across 2 games for Notre Dame as they took on Michigan State last weekend.

KHL/VHL

KHL

Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Blks ATOI Yegor Rykov D SKA St. Petersburg 38 1 10 11 12 20 29 3.45% 0.76 0.29 22 12:19 Height: 6'2 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 216 20.66 KHL 5 6 1 10 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% ATOI Mikhail Maltsev C SKA St. Petersburg 17 0 5 5 6 4 24 0.00% 1.41 0.29 56.25% 8:21 Height: 6'3 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 205 19.75 KHL 3 3 0 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Blks ATOI Yegor Zaitsev D Dynamo Moscow 25 0 2 2 -1 26 12 0.00% 0.48 0.08 10 9:14 Height: 5'11 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 185 19.61 KHL 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% ATOI Nikita Popugaev LW CSKA Moscow 5 0 1 1 0 2 4 0.00% 0.80 0.20 0.00% 6:01 Height: 6'5.5 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 210 19.05 KHL 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 13

VHL

Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% ATOI Mikhail Maltsev C SKA-Neva 11 2 5 7 7 4 18 11.11% 1.64 0.64 59.68% 17:22 Height: 6'3 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 205 19.75 VHL 4 6 2 5 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% ATOI Nikita Popugaev LW Zvezda Chekhov 7 0 2 2 -2 2 8 0.00% 1.14 0.29 N/A 13:05 Height: 6'5.5 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 210 19.05 VHL 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 10

Yegor Rykov had an assist, -1, 3 shots, and a block while averaging 13:48 across 3 games last week.

Mikhail Maltsev had a goal, assist, +3, 4 shots, and won 13/30 faceoffs while averaging over 16 minutes per game over 2 games for SKA-Neva in VHL action. Maltsev and Yegor Zaitsev were both named to the Russian camp roster for the upcoming WJC. Zaitsev may be returning to practice for his KHL club sooner than thought after suffering an injury.

Nikita Popugaev made 3 KHL appearances last week with an even rating, shot, and average ice time of 3:30. In one VHL game last week he had an even rating, shot, and 6:59.

Europe

Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% ATOI Jesper Boqvist C Brynas IF 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00% 0.50 0.00 N/A 8:16 Height: 6'0 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 179 19.11 SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% ATOI Fabian Zetterlund F Farjestads BK 23 0 2 2 -1 6 16 0.00% 0.70 0.09 N/A 7:58 Height: 5'11 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 180 18.29 SHL 2 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% ATOI Aarne Talvitie C Blues U20 23 18 13 31 14 10 N/A N/A N/A 1.35 N/A N/A Height: 5'11 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 198 18.82 Jr. A SM-liiga N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Name Age GP GS W L OTL SOL GAA SV% GA%- GSAA GSAA/60 Gilles Senn 21.78 14 13 7 4 0 1 2.91 0.902 110 -3.67 -0.27 Height: 6'5 Team SO SO% QS QS% RBS RBS% BO BO% EVG% PPG% SHG% Weight: 192 HC Davos 0 0.00% 6 46.15% 2 15.38% 2 15.38% 89.74% 10.26% 0.00%

Jesper Boqvist made his return to the Brynas first team, appearing in 2 games last week. He had an even rating, shot, and averaged 8:16 in ice time.

Fabian Zetterlund had an even rating and average ice time of 9:45 across 2 games against Karlskrona HK last week. The KHK coach and team took exception in the media to this hit that Zetterlund threw on Victor Aronsson, but the referee had no issue with it at the time.

Aarne Talvitie was held off the scoresheet in his only game action for the Espoo Blues U20 team. In positive news, Corey Pronman of The Athletic noted Talvitie as an early riser from the 2017 draft class. In some surprising news, Finland released their roster of players that will compete for spots on the WJC team yesterday and Talvitie wasn't on it.

Gilles Senn had a week that he'd like to forget. On Tuesday, he made 22 saves on 25 shots against HC Lugano in 41:28. He would lose his cool on Maxim Lapierre, striking the HC Lugano player in the head with his blocker, thus resulting in 25 penalty minutes, an ejection, a one game suspension, and a fine. You can see the play below. He did return to action against Geneve-Servette HC on Sunday, giving up 4 goals on 31 shots in a loss. Senn has struggled lately with a .875 SV% over his last 6 games, after having a .921 SV% over his first 8 games.

Your Take

