New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning final score, highlights from Game 3 of NHL playoffs

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

Not many people gave the New Jersey Devils much of a chance against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round, but the Devils came to play and got their first win on Monday night in Jersey. The Devils came from behind and scored four goals in the third period, stunning the Lightning with a 5-2 win in Game 3.

Taylor Hall scored a goal and added two assists in the victory -- including a sweet primary on the GWG (below). He was a force to be reckoned with all night.

Cory Schneider, who started his first game in net after replacing Keith Kinkaid, was fantastic. The 32-year-old stopped 34 of 36 shots (both Tampa goals came on the power play) and came up large in big moments during this one. As a result, he gets his first win in net since December 27, 2017. Pretty safe to say the job remains his heading into Game 4.

Things got very feisty near the end of the game, with both teams mixing it up and getting physical in post-whistle scrums. A number of players were sent to the showers early as officials tried to restore order and finish out the remainder of the game.

Not only does New Jersey regain some confidence heading into the next game, but those late extracurriculars have established some bad blood and could set the table for a very interesting Game 4 on Wednesday.

Oh, and Steven Stamkos also got his first goal of the series in the loss.

To follow along with all of Monday's action with updates from the NHL playoffs, click here.

How to watch all the Stanley Cup playoff games



Just look here for a complete TV and game schedule.

Odds for each series



The experts at SportsLine have run simulations and have your betting odds for the eventual Stanley Cup champions. Both conferences have genuinely interesting sleepers and matchups. You can find all of those odds here.