New power couple P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn grace Sports Illustrated's 'Fashionable 50' cover

P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn finally confirmed their relationship in June after months of speculation, and ever since then they haven't been shy about it. The Predators' star defenseman and the most successful female skier in World Cup history continued their Summer of Love by appearing on Sports Illustrated's "Fashionable 50" cover, which showcases athletes with the best sense of style.

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban together on the cover of the @sinow Fashionable 50 issue: https://t.co/u5LVBVP0Ja pic.twitter.com/bKMMgOIIal — Alex Prewitt (@alex_prewitt) July 10, 2018

Vonn and Subban, called "The Perfect Match" (a missed opportunity to make a "Perfect Fit" pun, but I digress), are known as crossover stars from their respective sports. Subban was joined by Rangers goalie Henrik Lundvquist to represent the NHL in the "timeless style" section, whereas Vonn is called a trendsetter. It makes sense that Subban's style is deemed timeless, given that on any day he can either look like a greaser, Cam Newton, or a knight that also rides a motorcycle.

"Your personality and how you wear the clothes is a determining factor in how people see you," Subban said, via SI. "I've always been taught to leave my house a certain way because you always represent yourself and your family, or your company and your team."

If you want to see real examples of fashion, however, look no further than how the two celebrated the Fourth of July.

Iconic.