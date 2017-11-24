New York Rangers Finally Reveal 2018 NHL Winter Classic Jersey

The jersey is out and it looks pretty, pretty good.

After countless posts of trolling by the New York Rangers, the team finally unveiled its 2018 Winter Classic jersey.

OFFICIAL look at the 2018 #NYR #WinterClassic jersey!!



Available at 3pm at the MSG Team Store @TheGarden in Chase Square.

New York Rangers November 24, 2017

The jersey is very similar to the heritage jersey that the Blueshirts introduced in 2010. This jersey however features the traditional RANGERS word mark instead of NEW YORK going down the chest, but in white lettering.

The Rangers also opted to have a white collar which stands out nicely with stripes along the top similar to the banding at the bottom of the jersey.

In terms of patches, the jersey also featured an NYR silhouette shield on the chest. Team captains will wear their letter inside and every other player will have NY. This is a nice touch and it makes the sweater standout a little more than usual. Not everyone will share that opinion, but to each their own.

The Rangers also opted to have only the Winter Classic logo on the shoulder, and left the other one blank. They did this because they chose to have a similar silhouette shield but with navy writing on the traditional red pants.

Overall this jersey looks very sharp, and plays off a very popular heritage jersey that isn’t being worn this year because of the contract change to Adidas.

Teams are expected to reintroduce third jerseys after this season, and personally this would be a nice look for the Rangers to keep around.

Also, not that anyone didn’t already know, Mats Zuccarello is a national treasure and one that should stay around as long as he wants to.

Per the team, the NHL Rangers Winter Classic jersey will be available for purchase at the MSG Team Store at Chase Square starting at 3 p.m. on 11/24.

No word on whether the jersey will be available for purchase online.