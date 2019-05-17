New York Rangers name John Davidson, former Blue Jackets exec, team president

The Rangers have found their new president of hockey operations, and it's a familiar face. John Davidson stepped down as president of the Blue Jackets to take the same job with the Rangers on Friday, as the Blueshirts attempt to return to playoff form. Davidson is a former Rangers player and on-air voice, so he's no stranger to Madison Square Garden.

OFFICIAL: John Davidson has been named #NYR President. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 17, 2019

The Rangers are in a fairly unique position, as they can either try to take some swings this offseason or sit and wait for more pieces to come together. Furthermore, the Blue Jackets have several key players hitting free agency, including Artemi Panarin, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel. Sergei Bobrovsky is as well, but the organization hasn't indicated it wants to move on from Henrik Lundqvist in goal.

Davidson, of course, made waves at least year's deadline when he went out and traded for Duchene and Dzingel, which eventually resulted in the Blue Jackets' first ever playoff series win.

The first order of business for the Rangers will be in June, when the NHL Draft rolls around. The Rangers have the No. 2 pick behind the New Jersey Devils, meaning they're guaranteed either Jack Hughes or Kaapo Kakko.

It's an exciting time for the Rangers, who have had precious little to celebrate in the past two seasons. Now, however, Davidson needs to make the most of the opportunities in front of him.