New York Rangers name John Davidson, former Blue Jackets exec, team president
The Rangers are hoping Davidson can guide them out of their rebuild
The Rangers have found their new president of hockey operations, and it's a familiar face. John Davidson stepped down as president of the Blue Jackets to take the same job with the Rangers on Friday, as the Blueshirts attempt to return to playoff form. Davidson is a former Rangers player and on-air voice, so he's no stranger to Madison Square Garden.
The Rangers are in a fairly unique position, as they can either try to take some swings this offseason or sit and wait for more pieces to come together. Furthermore, the Blue Jackets have several key players hitting free agency, including Artemi Panarin, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel. Sergei Bobrovsky is as well, but the organization hasn't indicated it wants to move on from Henrik Lundqvist in goal.
Davidson, of course, made waves at least year's deadline when he went out and traded for Duchene and Dzingel, which eventually resulted in the Blue Jackets' first ever playoff series win.
The first order of business for the Rangers will be in June, when the NHL Draft rolls around. The Rangers have the No. 2 pick behind the New Jersey Devils, meaning they're guaranteed either Jack Hughes or Kaapo Kakko.
It's an exciting time for the Rangers, who have had precious little to celebrate in the past two seasons. Now, however, Davidson needs to make the most of the opportunities in front of him.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Blues look to avoid 3-1 deficit
The Blues lost on a horrible call, but now they need to bounce back
-
Five reasons the Bruins swept Canes
Breaking down where things went wrong for the Carolina Hurricanes
-
Bruins sweep their way to Cup Final
The Hurricanes have been the playoffs' Cinderella, but the clock has struck midnight
-
NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket, info
Here's a guide to make sure you don't miss any Stanley Cup playoff action
-
NHL admits officials missed hand-pass
Its the second time this postseason the NHL has admitted a major blunder
-
FanDuel gives refund to Blues bettors
The Sharks won the game on the strength of a goal that shouldn't have counted in overtime