New York Rangers, NHL denounce hacker's racial slurs in player video chat with top prospect K'Andre Miller

When the New York Rangers hosted a Zoom Q&A live video chat with the recently signed prospect K'Andre Miller on Friday, the chat was hacked by someone writing racial slurs, directed at Miller, who is African-American.

The Zoom session was limited to 500 participants via a link posted on the Rangers' Twitter account. It was soon into the live video chat that it appeared someone had hacked into the comments section, intended for fans to ask Miller questions. The section became overrun with the N-word, which was published hundreds of times, before the comments section was turned off.

"We held an online video chat with fans and New York Rangers prospect, K'Andre Miller, during which a vile individual hijacked the chat to post racial slurs, which we disabled as soon as possible," the Rangers said in a statement on Friday. "We were incredibly appalled by this behavior, which has no place online, on the ice, or anywhere, and we are investigating the matter."

The NHL also condemned the actions in a statement of their own on Friday:

"The National Hockey League is appalled that a video call arranged today by the New York Rangers to introduce their fans to one of the league's incoming stars, K'Andre Miller, was hacked with racist, cowardly taunts. The person who committed this despicable act is in no way an NHL fan and is not welcome in the hockey community.

No one deserves to be subjected to such ugly treatment and it will not be tolerated in our league. We join with the Rangers in condemning this disgusting behavior."

The incident was forwarded to the FBI, according to ESPN. The FBI recently warned about reports of people intruding on Zoom calls with inappropriate images or words. The Zoom app has gained a large number of users as of late because of the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to stay home.

Miller recently signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers. The 20-year-old defenseman finished his sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin with seven goals and 18 points in 36 games this year. The Rangers selected Miller as the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The NHL has been shut down since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News has the latest updates about the virus, which has affected various sports globally and in the United States. Here at CBS Sports, we have running updates on how sports leagues are responding to coronavirus.