'NHL 18' simulation has Blackhawks out of playoffs, Lightning winning Stanley Cup
If you're a Chicago fan and also subscribe to video game forecasts, this isn't good news
If EA Sports' full-season simulation on "NHL 18" proves to be anything more than just, you know, a video game simulation, the Tampa Bay Lightning have even more reason to get pumped for 2017-18.
A year after "NHL 17" correctly predicted the Nashville Predators would win the Western Conference, the newest installment of the game has the Lightning dethroning the Pittsburgh Penguins as Stanley Cup champions. The simulation also projected a Western Conference Finals bout between the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers, whose superhuman captain, Connor McDavid, graces the cover of the game.
Not everyone made out so well in the "NHL 18" forecast, though. The Chicago Blackhawks, for instance, were left completely out of the playoff picture a year after they fell victim to the Predators early in the postseason.
We got a good feeling about this year's pick! 🤞😅— #NHL18 (@EASPORTSNHL) October 3, 2017
Full #NHL18 Season Sim: https://t.co/9jgKcgvwvipic.twitter.com/mcUQlBv93L
From the NHL:
[The game] also predicts Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov will win the Maurice Richard Trophy as the League's top regular-season goal scorer, as well as the Conn Smythe Trophy for MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron is projected to repeat as Selke Trophy winner for best defensive forward, which would be his fifth time winning the award, Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson is predicted to earn his third Norris Trophy and Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is projected to win the Vezina Trophy for the second time.
-
Pens' Kessel on life, cancer, title runs
Pittsburgh's 30-year-old winger discusses his journey from cancer survivor to two-time cha...
-
WATCH: Big plays from NHL's first night
There was no shortage of highlights from hockey's return on Wednesday night
-
NHLer accused of coke-fueled outburst
It appears the plane may not have been the only thing high in the sky
-
LOOK: What if rival mascots had a kid?
You don't know crazy until you get an Avalanche and Red Wings combo
-
Bickell retires as member of Blackhawks
The power forward was forced into retirement after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis
-
NHL 2017-18: Five burning questions
Can the Pens overcome their depth losses? Are the Capitals really in for a drastic decline...
Add a Comment