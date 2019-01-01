NHL 2019 Winter Classic: Bruins vs. Blackhawks score, live updates on New Year's Day
Ring in the new year with instant analysis of the Winter Classic, from Notre Dame Stadium
What better way to ring in the new year than with some outdoor hockey? How about with some outdoor hockey and a Stanley Cup Finals rematch? The NHL's annual Winter Classic arrives New Year's Day, and with it comes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
A lot has changed since the two teams met for the title series in 2013, when Chicago took the Presidents' Trophy and downed Boston in six games for its second of three Cups under now-fired coach Joel Quenneville. But the stakes remain high for the first contest of 2019 at the home of the Fighting Irish.
Injuries have ravaged the Bruins a season after they fell to the rival Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the playoffs, and the team currently sits in fourth place in the Atlantic Division behind Tampa, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres. Chicago, meanwhile, is staring a rebuild right after an early collapse and Quenneville's dismissal. But the Blackhawks still boast big names -- staples Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews among them -- and bring a two-game winning streak into the Classic.
Neither Boston nor Chicago is a stranger to the annual New Year's Day showcase, with the Bruins already playing the Classic twice and the Blackhawks playing it three other times. Chicago has yet to win during the event, going 0-3 in games against the Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues.
Follow along below with the score and live updates from this year's showdown between the Bruins and Blackhawks, plus a look back at the last 10 winners of the Winter Classic:
Winter Classic Live updates
Past Winter Classic winners
2018: New York Rangers over Buffalo Sabres (Citi Field)
2017: St. Louis Blues over Chicago Blackhawks (Busch Stadium)
2016: Montreal Canadiens over Boston Bruins (Gillette Stadium)
2015: Washington Capitals over Chicago Blackhawks (Nationals Park)
2014: Toronto Maple Leafs over Detroit Red Wings (Michigan Stadium)
2012: New York Rangers over Philadelphia Flyers (Citizens Bank Park)
2011: Washington Capitals over Pittsburgh Penguins (Heinz Field)
2010: Boston Bruins over Philadelphia Flyers (Fenway Park)
2009: Detroit Red Wings over Chicago Blackhawks (Wrigley Field)
2008: Pittsburgh Penguins over Buffalo Sabres (Ralph Wilson Stadium)
