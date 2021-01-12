Last season: 86 PTS, 1st in Pacific | At a glance: Vegas had an outstanding second half last season and entered the playoffs as a strong Stanley Cup favorite. They were ultimately knocked off by Dallas in the WCF, but the Golden Knights were aggressive this offseason, signing Alex Pietrangelo to a big deal in free agency and re-signing Robin Lehner . As such, the Knights carry one of the league's most complete rosters into this season and are a serious contender for the Cup.



Last season: 94 PTS, 1st in Central | At a glance: The Blues had a strong season last year, especially considering they went without their best offensive forward, Vladimir Tarasenko . They'll be without Tarasenko again to start this season, but they've added some reinforcements ( Mike Hoffman , Torey Krug) to help beef up offensive production. Though they lost captain Alex Pietrangelo in free agency, the roster is still solid and they're almost guaranteed a playoff spot in the weakest division.

Last season: 92 PTS, 2nd in Central | At a glance: The Avs have been trending upwards for a few years thanks to their high-end talent and budding young stars. This year they enter the season as odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They have an outstanding group of forwards led by perennial Hart contender Nathan MacKinnon and a very strong defensive group led by reigning Calder winner Cale Makar . That defensive group added Devon Toews and could also see the addition of promising prospect Bowen Byram this year. This is indisputably one of the best teams in the NHL, top-to-bottom.



Last season: 67 PTS, 6th in Pacific | At a glance: The Ducks are still very much rebuilding and transitioning to a new core, but they have some exciting young pieces in the system and they could start seeing the future come clearer into focus this season. Trevor Zegras is coming off another outstanding performance at the World Juniors and, while there's no guarantee he makes the opening night roster, he may have an opportunity to be an impact player this year.

Last season: 74 PTS, 5th in Pacific | At a glance: "Going for it" didn't exactly work out for Arizona last year and they lost Taylor Hall to free agency. They've got a new leadership group in place after the sudden departure of GM John Chayka, so this could be somewhat of a transition/bridge season for the Yotes. They may very well compete for a playoff spot in this division, but the roster doesn't exactly scream serious contender.



Last season: 63 PTS, 8th in Pacific | At a glance: Last season was a disappointing mess for the Sharks , who were expecting to be Cup contenders but instead finished with the 3rd-worst record in the league. It's tough to gauge where this team is at -- they've still got talent but there's not a lot of depth and things could easily go south fast, especially in a season with so much unpredictability. Goaltending has been a complete disaster for this team in recent years and it'll be interesting to monitor if Devan Dubnyk helps at all ... but I wouldn't bank on that.



Last season: 77 PTS, 6th in Central | At a glance: Minnesota has been an unspectacular, middling team for a while now and that's probably not going to change this year. That being said, there is some reason to be optimistic about the direction in which this team is headed, and we may start seeing that come into picture this season with the arrival of Kirill Kaprizov. The forward group is solid, but the strength of the team still lies in the defensive group. Goaltending could be a mess, though.

