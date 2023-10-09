EA Sports' NHL video game franchise is the the top option for those who want to play a hockey game. The franchise began in the early 1990s and has become even more stellar as the years have passed.

Since its debut, the NHL franchise has become even more heralded and, in turn, even more realistic. Fans have gone from being able to play the game on Sega Genesis to eventually the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X in the present day.

NHL 24 features Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar on the cover after another stellar season. The latest installment also offers some changes along with some of the same nuances fans have enjoyed in recent years.

Let's take a deep dive into the positives and negatives in the latest installment -- which I played on Xbox Series X -- of the iconic hockey game franchise.

What I liked

Clean, realistic gameplay: One of the biggest positives from NHL 24 is definitely the brand-new "Exhaust Engine," which allows players to experience moments of intensity hockey is known for. This new addition also includes "Sustained Pressure" and "Goalie Fatique" systems that make the game quite a bit more realistic.

When it comes to the "Sustained Pressure" system, offensive players can keep pressuring the puck on the offensive end of the ice and activate a sustained pressure attribute. That particular attribute lowers the opponent's ability for a limited period of time, and allows it to be easier to get set up in the offensive zone.

Meanwhile, the "Goalie Fatigue" system tires out the goaltender as you fire more pucks on net. Much like in real life, the system makes the goalie a tad more fatigued, and therefore makes it a little bit more difficult to make saves.

There are 75 new goalie animations that make plays around the net much more interesting. On several occasions, I encountered the goaltender scrawling out and even throwing his leg up into the air to make a save. This was actually very enjoyable as it makes the game feel so much more real than it did in the past.

"Be a Pro" mode: When it comes to sports video game franchises, the career mode is usually one gamers constantly gravitate toward, and NHL 24 is no different.

The "Be a Pro" mode allows you to create your own player and go through the draft process and beyond. After you create your player, you select a Canadian Hockey League team and go through the prestigious Memorial Cup in an effort to elevate your draft stock. I ended up playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers to play on throughout the process.

Following a handful of games in the Memorial Cup, you'll interview with a few NHL general managers and those answers help determine where you'll be drafted. I was eventually selected with the 18th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Once you're drafted, gamers will play some preseason games, and if you have a solid showing, it's possible to make the opening night roster.

In most career modes in other sports video games, you play in the minor leagues and earn your stripes before appearing at the professional level. I wouldn't mind seeing your character have to play in juniors or even the American Hockey League level for a brief period before making it to the NHL.

As is the case in most career modes, you can skip to just your particular shifts, so the games are shorter. One small gripe I do have is with the point system throughout the game. For example, if you stay on a few extra seconds when the game calls for a line change, you often get penalized. I think there should be a 10-15 grace period at the very least. Oftentimes, I found myself in the middle of a rush, and the game was telling me to hop off for a line change.

Overall, I love the "Be a Pro" mode. While it was quite similar to last year's model, I've always been of the mindset that if it's not broke, then don't fix it. The mode is extremely enjoyable, and it's one that I could see myself playing for several months.

What I didn't like

Goal celebration view: This isn't a huge deal, but I wasn't a big fan of the new goal celebration camera angle. It's more of a theatrical camera angle where the lights in the arena nearly go out and it's almost like you have a spotlight on the goal scorer.

I didn't hate it, but I prefer the traditional style the game had in the past. It would just show the goal scorer celebrating with their teammates after doing their unique individual celebration. It's just a matter of preference, but overall, it's not something that is going to make me want to ding the game in a negative fashion.

No more NHL 94 controls: I'm sure I'm in the minority when it comes to this, but I'm not a huge fan of the skill stick when it comes to the controls for the NHL franchise. For NHL 24, EA Sports decided to remove the classic NHL 94 controls, which are your more basic controls.

When playing the game on the Xbox, you can simply hit the "B" button to shoot and the "A" button to pass. It just makes the game so much simpler and easier to maneuver.

The skill stick definitely has its advantages, and I don't mind it when it comes to playing in "Be a Pro" mode. In fact, it does make it easier to place your shot exactly where you want it, which can be a huge advantage.

However, if you're simply playing a franchise game or something of that nature, you can change to any of the five players on the ice, and that's when I enjoy the NHL 94 controls the most. You simply hit the "A" button and you can change to a player close by. I do hope the NHL 94 controls are brought back at some point.