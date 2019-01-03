NHL All-Star Game 2019: Four takeaways from the roster announcements, including the biggest snub

The NHL unveiled all four rosters for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday, assembling the divisional squads that will play in the tournament-style event later this month.

While fans get to vote on the first and last players to make each of the four teams, the league's hockey operations department selected the remaining 40 All-Stars (10 for each team).

Snubs and questionable picks are always a hot topic of conversation after this sort of announcement, and this year was no different. In fact, assembling this year's teams seemed like a particularly tough undertaking considering how many players are thriving across the league this season.

Here are four big takeaways from the unveiling.

1. Price gets in

The most stunning selection had to be Carey Price, who will represent the Atlantic Division despite only posting a .904 save percentage through 30 games in the first half of the season. Sure, he hasn't exactly had a lot of support in front of him with that defensive corps in Montreal but he's also just not having a very good season. In fact, he has been below average, not only by his own standards but by the league's as well.

But he'll still be making his seventh All-Star appearance, and there are a few reasons for that. The first, and most obvious, is that his name is Carey Price. He's a marketed star with name recognition, and the league tries to squeeze as many of those guys into the event as it possibly can.

The second reason is the more pressing, logistical one. The NHL mandates that each team have at least one representative, which can often lead to unavoidable snubs. That was especially predictable this season, as the Atlantic Division is packed with standout performers, especially at the forward position.

You could argue that the Lightning and Maple Leafs have three worthy star forward candidates apiece (Kucherov, Point, Stamkos; Matthews, Tavares, Marner) and there are more than a few other very deserving guys from around the division. If you take Price out of the mix, the next guy up for the Canadiens would likely be forward Max Domi, who is having a really solid first season with the Habs, or defenseman Jeff Petry.

But a Domi selection would take away a spot from a more elite, marketable forward and a Petry selection would take up one-half of the Atlantic's defensive spots, which would really limit the options for a couple of other teams. At the end of the day, the league is put into a tough spot regardless, but the Price selection is really something ... something that seems more like a lifetime achievement award than a reward for this season.

2. 'Last Man In' features some tough choices

Yeah, so about those "Last Man In" polls ... good luck. There are some seriously tough matchups embedded in those ballots, and I can only assume the league decided to let the fans handle the vote just so it could throw its hands up in the air and absolve itself of the final decision.

In that forward-heavy Atlantic, there are a number of great candidates involved in the final vote, including Brayden Point, Jeff Skinner, Aleksander Barkov, Dylan Larkin and Patrice Bergeron. That could pretty much be a squad on its own.

In the Metro, it seems like a bit of a crapshoot with this group. Maybe Kris Letang?

The Central vote features a strong class of forwards as well, with Patrik Laine, Jonathan Toews, Tyler Seguin and Zach Parise among them. Gabe Landeskog is also in that group and he's the leader in points, but he might get overlooked because both of his linemates (Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen) are already in. (If I had to guess, Laine takes the vote.)

In the Pacific Division, Leon Draisaitl is one of four top-15 scorers who didn't make it in, but he'll have a shot with the final slot. Another very deserving candidate is Calgary's Mark Giordano.

3. Marner sits out

It feels safe to say that Mitch Marner is the biggest snub overall. He has been phenomenal through the first half of the season, putting up 53 points in 39 games and leading the league in primary assists, but he got completely overshadowed in the All-Star process by bigger stars on his own team -- namely Auston Matthews and John Tavares.

Yes, the same can be said for guys like Brayden Point and Jeff Skinner, who are both definitely deserving, but they also still have a chance to make it. Marner didn't even make the Last Man ballot, as the Leafs' final candidate is Morgan Rielly.

So, unless Marner finds a way in as an emergency replacement, it seems he's destined to spend the weekend at home. I know you can only nominate/send so many Leafs, but the fact that he's barely even got a shot is a damn shame.

4. Sharks get three representatives

The Sharks are the most well-represented team in the league, and that should come as no surprise. San Jose is the host city and the NHL always seems to set up the hometown team with an extra player or two. Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson were always going to make it because they're rock stars on that team, but Joe Pavelski and his 23 goals also got picked. Logan Couture has an opportunity to make it four Sharks in the Last Man vote, but I don't love his chances there.