NHL All-Star Game 2019: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, watch Central vs. Pacific and Metropolitan vs. Atlantic online
The NHL is continuing its miniature bracket-style tournament for the 2019 All-Star Game
Since 2016, the NHL All-Star Game has been played with a bit of a twist. Specifically, it's not an All-Star Game so much as it is an All-Star tournament. Rather than having the games be East vs. West, they're actually Metropolitan vs. Atlantic and Pacific vs. Central. The winners of these games then square off in a deciding game to see which division is the champion.
This year's All-Star Game will be played in San Jose, but there's a slight wrinkle. Rather than having the Skills Competition and the All-Star Game be on Saturday and Sunday respectively, they're being moved to Friday and Saturday.
The games will be played back-to-back-to-back, and it'll be some good old fashioned 3-on-3 hockey. They'll be a pair of 10-minute halves, and if there's a tie we'll go straight to a shootout.
The games are fast-paced and fun, and there's a ton of speed on the ice at all times. Expect to see a lot of scoring in San Jose on Saturday.
Here's how to watch the NHL All-Star Game this weekend, and for more information on the weekend ahead look here.
Semis: Central vs. Pacific
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 26
- Times: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: NBC
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Semis: Metropolitan vs. Atlantic
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 26
- Times: 9:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: NBC
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Final: NHL All-Star Game
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 26
- Times: 10:45 p.m. ET
- Channel: NBC
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
