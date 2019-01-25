NHL All-Star Game 2019: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, watch Central vs. Pacific and Metropolitan vs. Atlantic online

Since 2016, the NHL All-Star Game has been played with a bit of a twist. Specifically, it's not an All-Star Game so much as it is an All-Star tournament. Rather than having the games be East vs. West, they're actually Metropolitan vs. Atlantic and Pacific vs. Central. The winners of these games then square off in a deciding game to see which division is the champion.

This year's All-Star Game will be played in San Jose, but there's a slight wrinkle. Rather than having the Skills Competition and the All-Star Game be on Saturday and Sunday respectively, they're being moved to Friday and Saturday.

The games will be played back-to-back-to-back, and it'll be some good old fashioned 3-on-3 hockey. They'll be a pair of 10-minute halves, and if there's a tie we'll go straight to a shootout.

The games are fast-paced and fun, and there's a ton of speed on the ice at all times. Expect to see a lot of scoring in San Jose on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the NHL All-Star Game this weekend, and for more information on the weekend ahead look here.

Semis: Central vs. Pacific

Date: Saturday, Jan. 26



Saturday, Jan. 26 Times: 8:15 p.m. ET



8:15 p.m. ET Channel: NBC



NBC Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



Semis: Metropolitan vs. Atlantic

Date: Saturday, Jan. 26



Saturday, Jan. 26 Times: 9:15 p.m. ET



9:15 p.m. ET Channel: NBC



NBC Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Final: NHL All-Star Game