The NHL has announced that Canadian popstar Tate McRae will headline the 2024 All-Star Weekend festivities in Toronto. McRae will perform during the second intermission of the All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3.

A native of Calgary, McRae has quickly become a popular musician in Canada and the United States. Her single "Greedy," which was released last year, hit No. 1 on the Canadian charts and No. 3 on the charts in the U.S. Her second studio album, "Think Later," was released on Dec. 8. 2023. That climbed into the top five of the billboard charts in the U.S. and Canada too.

McRae will have to take a quick break from her other All-Star weekend duties in order to perform during the game. She will also serve as a celebrity captain on Team MacKinnon, which will be selected at the All-Star Player Draft on Thursday night. She will go up against her fellow celebrity captains Justin Bieber (Team Matthews), Will Arnett (Team McDavid) and Michael Buble (Team Hughes) in the Skills Competition and All-Star Game.

In addition to McRae, the NHL will offer several other musical acts throughout the weekend in Toronto. Chxrry22 and Dinah Jane will perform the Canadian and U.S. national anthems before the Skills Competition on Friday night. The Glorious Sons and TALK will both perform during intermission of the Skills Competition as well.

The NHL All-Star festivities will begin on Thursday, Feb. 1 with the player draft and the PWHL 3-on-3 showcase. The revamped Skills Competition will take place on Friday, and the 3-on-3 All-Star Game will be held Saturday afternoon.