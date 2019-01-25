NHL All-Star Weekend 2019: What you need to know about the skills competition in San Jose

The 2019 NHL All-Star weekend kicks off Friday night in San Jose's SAP Center with the annual skills competition event. Some of hockey's best and brightest stars will congregate to show off specific aspects of their game in various challenges ranging from fastest skater to hardest shot. The night not only serves as a chance to showcase not only their talent but also their personality, and it's typically a fun and loose change of pace for the NHL and its players. The winner of each event also gets to take home a $25,000 cash prize.

Participants for the skills competitions have yet to be announced. Here's a rundown of events for Friday night, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free). Coverage from NBC Sports Network starts at 8 p.m. ET and the festivities start at 9 p.m. ET.

NHL Fastest Skater

Eight players race against the clock with one full, timed lap around the rink. The fastest lap wins.

Premier Passer

Eight players go up against one another in what's essentially an obstacle course of passing skills. Competitors try to hit selected targets -- including moving ones -- slide passes into mini nets. The fastest time to complete the course wins.

Save Streak

The All-Star goalies will go up against an opposing team of skaters in a shootout-style breakaway contest. The goalie that makes the most consecutive saves during their round wins the event

Puck Control

Eight players compete in a timed single-round event that features a variety of puck control challenges -- including stick-handling through a line of pucks, navigating around cones, and shooting/passing a puck through a gate. The player who finishes with the fastest time wins.

Hardest Shot

Four players get to load up and see how hard they can mash a slap shot into the net from 30 feet away. Each player gets two attempts and the player with the fastest recorded shot wins the event.

Accuracy Shooting

Stationed 25 feet away from the net, eight players will have to hit five targets set up in goal. The player to hit all five targets in the shortest amount of time wins the event.