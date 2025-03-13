Alex Ovechkin is closing in on Wayne Gretzky for the all-time NHL goals record. In his pursuit of Gretzky, Ovechkin has passed one hockey legend after another while climbing through the top 10.

As a rookie in 2005-06, Ovechkin established himself as a prolific scorer with 52 goals en route to winning the Calder Trophy. Since then, Ovechkin has only maintained his torrid scoring pace while winning just about every award a hockey player can hope to place in his trophy case.

While flying up the all-time goals list, Ovechkin has joined and placed himself above the greatest players ever to lace up a pair of skates. Back in 2022, Ovechkin took over sole possession of second place when he passed Gordie "Mr. Hockey" Howe with his 802nd career goal.

Being sandwiched between Howe and Gretzky (and eventually above both) is a good place to be, Ovechkin was already in good company. Three-time Stanley Cup champion Steve Yzerman, another Detroit Red Wings legend, sits at No. 10 on the list.

The only person near Ovechkin who could be remotely considered a modern peer is Jaromir Jagr, who played 24 seasons from 1990-2018. Jagr's 766 goals are fourth all-time in NHL history, but he did the vast majority of that damage before Ovechkin entered the league.

As Ovechkin inches closer to Gretzky's record, here are the NHL's top 10 all-time goal scorers.

10. Steve Yzerman | 692

Years: 1983-2006

Games: 1,514

Teams: Detroit Red Wings

9. Mark Messier | 694

Years: 1979-2004

Games: 1,756

Teams: Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks

8. Mike Gartner | 708

Years: 1979-1998

Games: 1,432

Teams: Washington Capitals, Minnesota North Stars, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Phoenix Coyotes

7. Phil Esposito | 717

Years: 1963-1981

Games: 1,282

Teams: Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers

6. Marcel Dionne | 731

Years: 1971-1989

Games: 1,348

Teams: Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers

5. Brett Hull | 741

Years: 1986-2006

Games: 1,269

Teams: Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Phoenix Coyotes

4. Jaromir Jagr | 766

Years: 1990-2018

Games: 1,733

Teams: Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Starts, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames

3. Gordie Howe | 801

Years: 1946-1980

Games: 1,767

Teams: Detroit Red Wings, Hartford Whalers

2. Alex Ovechkin | 886

Years: 2005-Present

Games: 1,575

Teams: Washington Capitals

1. Wayne Gretzky | 894

Years: 1979-1999

Games: 1,487

Teams: Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers