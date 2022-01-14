COVID-19 has upended much of the NHL's season, but the league has regrouped ahead of the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. The NHL released its four divisional rosters on Thursday and introduced the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In, a system for fans to select the teams' final players.

The division captains, as decided by the NHL All-Star Fan Vote, are Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (Atlantic), Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (Central), Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (Pacific).

Andrew Brunette (Florida Panthers, Atlantic Division), Jared Bednar (Colorado Avalanche, Central Division), Rod Brind'Amour (Carolina Hurricanes, Metropolitan Division), and Peter DeBoer (Vegas Golden Knights, Pacific Division) are slated to coach after leading their teams to the highest point percentage in their respective divisions through Jan. 10.

Here's the complete 2022 NHL All-Star Game roster, featuring an additional 36 selections from the NHL's hockey operations department.

2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend Rosters

Atlantic Division: F Drake Batherson, OTT; F Patrice Bergeron, BOS; F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA; F Dylan Larkin, DET; F Auston Matthews, TOR; F Nick Suzuki, MTL; D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF; D Victor Hedman, TBL; G Jack Campbell, TOR; G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

Central Division: F Kyle Connor, WPG; F Alex DeBrincat, CHI; F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN; F Clayton Keller, ARI; F Jordan Kyrou, STL, F Nathan MacKinnon, COL; F Joe Pavelski, DAL; D Cale Makar, COL; G Juuse Saros, NSH; G Cam Talbot, MIN

Metropolitan Division: F Sebastian Aho, CAR; F Claude Giroux, PHI; F Jack Hughes, NJD; F Chris Kreider, NYR; F Alex Ovechkin, WSH; D Adam Fox, NYR; D Adam Pelech, NYI; D Zach Werenski, CBJ; G Frederik Andersen, CAR; G Tristan Jarry, PIT

Pacific Division: F Leon Draisaitl, EDM; F Jordan Eberle, SEA; F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY; F Adrian Kempe, LAK; F Connor McDavid, EDM; F Timo Meier, SJS; F Mark Stone, VGK; D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK; G Thatcher Demko, VAN; G John Gibson, ANA

The 2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In will allow fans to select the final player on each of the four divisional rosters. Fans can vote for up to four players from a list of 32 – one from every team – and the highest vote-getters will earn All-Star nods. The NHL's hockey operations department compiled the 32-player list, which includes the following:

2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In choices

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy (D), Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson (F), Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond (F), Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov (F), Montreal Canadiens: Tyler Toffoli (F), Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk (F), Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos (F), Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares (F)

Central Division

Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel (F), Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones (D), Colorado Avalanche: Nazem Kadri (F), Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson (F), Minnesota Wild: Ryan Hartman (F), Nashville Predators: Roman Josi (D), St. Louis Blues: Robert Thomas (F), Winnipeg Jets: Mark Scheifele (F)

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov (F), Columbus Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek (F), New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt (F), New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal (F), New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad (F), Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson (F), Pittsburgh Penguins: Jake Guentzel (F), Washington Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov (F)

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks: Troy Terry (F), Calgary Flames: Matthew Tkachuk (F), Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse (D), Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty (D), San Jose Sharks: Logan Couture (F), Seattle Kraken: Mark Giordano (D), Vancouver Canucks: J.T. Miller (F), Vegas Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault (F)

2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In Voting is open here through Monday, Jan. 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and the 2022 NHL All-Star game is slated for Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.