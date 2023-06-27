The NHL unveiled the 2023-24 regular-season schedule, which will get underway on Tuesday, Oct. 10 with a tripleheader of action. On the league's opening night, the tripleheader will be highlighted by the Vegas Golden Knights raising their Stanley Cup banner before taking on the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET.

In addition, the Oct. 10 slate will feature the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Nashville Predators at 5:30 p.m. ET while the Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, the Blackhawks will hit the road and take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 ET while the Los Angeles Kings will host the Colorado Avalanche.

Among the notable dates in the 2023-24 season is the 2024 Winter Classic between the Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken, which will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, home of the MLB Mariners. Neither team has competed in the Winter Classic in their short existences.

The league's All-Star break will occur from Feb. 1-4 when the NHL descends upon Toronto for All-Star Weekend at Scotiabank Arena.

The 2024 Stadium Series will take place on Feb. 17-18 at MetLife Stadium, which is the home of the NFL's New York Jets and New York Giants. The New Jersey Devils will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 17, while the New York Rangers will take on the New York Islanders on Sunday, Feb. 18.

The 2023-24 campaign will consist of 1,312 regular-season games, and will wrap up on April 18.