As part of its All-Star Weekend activities, the National Hockey League announced its lineup of outdoor events for the 2022-23 season on Friday, as well as the host city of All-Star Weekend in 2023. In an announcement by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, the league revealed its specific plans for next year's Winter Classic, Stadium Series, and All-Star Weekend.

The 2023 NHL Winter Classic will be held at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, with the Boston Bruins playing an opponent to be determined at the home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox. This will mark the second time that Fenway Park has hosted the Winter Classic, as it previously served as the site of the 2010 Winter Classic where the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime. In addition to being the second at Fenway Park, the Winter Classic will mark the fifth time that the Bruins have played a regular season game outdoors.

While the Bruins prepare to play outdoors for the fifth time, the Carolina Hurricanes will play outdoors for the first time ever. The Hurricanes will play in the 2023 Stadium Series, which will take place at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Hurricanes will become the 28th NHL team to play in an outdoor regular season game, and will do so at the home stadium for the NC State Wolfpack.

Finally, the NHL announced that the Florida Panthers will serve as the host for the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, which includes both the All-Star Skills competition and the league's All-Star Game. The Panthers had originally been slated to host All-Star Weekend in 2021, but issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game to be cancelled for that season.

This will mark the second time that the Panthers have hosted All-Star Weekend, as they previously did so in 2003.

Additional details relating to the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, All-Star Weekend, and Stadium Series will be released at a later date.