NHL announces many rule changes after controversial postseason, discussed eliminating offsides

Ahead of Friday's NHL Draft, league commissioner Gary Bettman met with the media in Vancouver on Thursday to reveal the rule changes that will be made next season.

There was plenty of discussion about possible rulebook tweaks following a postseason in which many controversial officiating rulings dominated headlines. We saw big goals count when they should have been wiped out, and big goals wiped out when they should have counted. We've seen players thrown out of big games for nothing more than a minor penalty, and players given minor penalties for nothing less than a major infraction.

Some of those decisions were not allowed to be reviewed or changed due to the league's guidelines, and now some of those rules have been altered to prevent further egregious blunders.

Here's a rundown of the changes that Bettman announced for the upcoming season:

If team about to go on the power play ices the puck, it will still begin the man-advantage with a face-off in the offensive zone.



A team that knocks off the net (accidentally or on purpose) leading to a stoppage will not be allowed a line change. The opposing team will be able to pick which offensive zone circle they want to use to take the ensuing face-off.



If a goalie knocks off the net on breakaway, it will result in an automatic goal for the attacking team.



If a shot on goal from outside the red line results in a frozen puck, there will be no line change allowed.



A player who loses his helmet will have to go to the bench or put the helmet back on properly before participating in play. The only exception is an immediate play on the puck. If a helmetless player makes a play on the puck, it will result in a minor penalty. (The chin strap does not need be done up.)



The coach's challenge will be expanded to include reviews for black-and-white missed calls that should have resulted in a stoppage (hand passes, pucks in netting, high sticks) before a goal in the offensive zone.



Any unsuccessful coach's challenge will result in a minor penalty for delay of game. A second unsuccessful challenge will result in a double minor.



Referees are required to review all major penalties to confirm the penalty classification. Majors can be changed to minor penalties, but they cannot be rescinded altogether.



Referees can rescind a double minor for high sticking if it's determined the high stick came from a teammate.

It's clear that the league doesn't want another incident like the major penalty fiasco that marred the end of the Sharks-Golden Knights opening round playoff series, in which the Sharks were able to score four power play goals on an undeserved major penalty in Game 7.

The league also clearly wants to avoid black-and-white calls getting screwed up when there's clear video evidence to rectify a determination, like the hand pass incident that allowed the Sharks to steal a game against the Blues in the Western Conference Final.

But the league also clearly isn't ready or willing to make all penalty calls reviewable, and so there have been clear lines drawn on spots for video review. This mean that missed calls like the tripping penalty that led to a Blues goal during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final will remain non-reviewable.

One notable area of the rulebook that was not tweaked was the section regarding offside video reviews. The offside reviews have been a source of frustration for many across the NHL over the past few years, including during this past postseason. The Colorado Avalanche had a key goal wiped off the board following a controversial offside ruling in Game 7 of their second round series against the Sharks.

One of the more stunning developments that came from Bettman on Thursday was that the league's general managers discussed getting rid of the offside rule altogether.

NHL GMs had some discussion today about eliminating offsides altogether, according to Gary Bettman. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 21, 2019

It seems unlikely that the offside rules will be eliminated completely, but it's obvious that they're causing significant headaches in their current state, so that may be something to keep an eye on moving forward.