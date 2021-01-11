On Monday, the NHL officially announced a new event for the upcoming 2021 season: the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe. The announcement comes after previous reports about the outdoor games surfaced. The event will take place "along the south shore" of Lake Tahoe, on the border of California and Nevada and will feature two regular season games.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights will face off, and the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins will meet on Sunday, Feb. 21. Both games will be at 3 p.m. ET, and neither contest will have fans.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on the event:

"We are delighted to announce the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe and can't wait to get on site for what undoubtedly will be two thrilling games in a breathtaking setting. Ever since we began staging outdoor games in 2003 and made it a regular feature of our annual schedule in 2008, we have considered myriad non-stadium settings, but they always were rendered impractical because of the sheer volume of demand from our fans to attend. This season, unable to host our usual huge crowds at such events, we will continue our tradition of taking the game and our players back to their outdoor roots ..."

The rink will be setup on the the lakefront 18th fairway of the golf course at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort, where the American Century Championship is played. All four teams taking part in the outdoor series will wear their Reverse Retro jerseys, which were revealed in November.

While the Bruins, Flyers and Avalanche have played outdoors before, this will be the first outdoor game for the Golden Knights.

"The Vegas Golden Knights are extremely grateful for the opportunity to play our first ever outdoor game in beautiful Lake Tahoe, a truly majestic location for our sport to return to its roots," Golden Knights Chairman Bill Foley said in a statement. "Skating and playing hockey on ponds, lakes and canals brings back fond memories for all of us who grew up loving the game. We can't wait."

The NHL's abbreviated 56-game 2021 season will get started on Wednesday.