NHL Awards 2018: Hedman wins his first Norris, Barzal wins Calder, Kopitar wins Selke

With the 2017-2018 NHL season officially over, the silliness brought by the offseason is not far away. (In fact, some of it has already begun.) But before we can completely put last season in the rearview, there were some awards that needed to be handed out in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Some of the NHL's top competitors from over the past year gathered in Vegas at the annual NHL Awards show, where players, coaches, and executives came together to celebrate some of the most noteworthy contributions to the game.

Watch the NHL Award Show

Date: Wednesday, June 30



Wednesday, June 30 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada



Las Vegas, Nevada Channels: NBCSN, SportsNet



NBCSN, SportsNet Stream: Watch NBCSN



Here are the most coveted awards handed out on Wednesday night:

Hart Trophy (MVP)

Ted Lindsay Award (NHLPA MVP)

This is McDavid's second straight year as the Ted Lindsay Award winner, and he becomes the first player to win twice before turning 22. The Oilers center led the league in points (108) for the second consecutive season and eclipsed the 40-goal mark for the first time in his young career.

Norris Trophy (Best defenseman)

The Norris was arguably the tightest award race this year, but it ultimately went to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman. It's not entirely a surprise considering Hedman's fellow finalists -- Drew Doughty and P.K. Subban -- have both already won a Norris, and the award seems to often go to the defenseman whose "turn" it is. But, by all accounts, Hedman was deserving. He tied for the league lead in goals by a defenseman (17) and finished with 63 points while serving as the top shutdown guy for Tampa.

Selke Trophy (Best defensive forward)

Winner: Anze Kopitar -- C -- Los Angeles Kings



Kopitar took home his second career Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward, beating out Patrice Bergeron (a four-time winner) and first-time finalist Sean Couturier. Kopitar centered the top line for the Los Angeles Kings, who finished as the league's top defensive team during the regular season. Kopitar, 30, won his other Selke in 2016.

Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the year)

This was the most obvious choice of the bunch, as Barzal finished with 85 points this year -- 20 more than any other rookie in the league. Barzal was selected with the 16th overall pick by the Islanders in 2015 and he burst onto the scene this year, centering New York's second line for most of the season. Had Vancouver's Brock Boeser not gotten hurt in March and missed the remainder of the season, he might have made it more of a race. Despite the injury, Boeser still finished second among rookies in goals (29) and fifth in points (55).

Vezina Trophy (Best goalie)

Jack Adams Trophy (Coach of the year)