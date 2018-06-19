NHL Awards 2018: Nominees for Hart, Vezina, Norris trophies, how to stream, watch on TV

The NHL season is over, and the Washington Capitals have been crowned Stanley Cup champions. With the draft approaching on Friday, there's still one more order of business to take care of for the 2017-18 season: Awards. On Wednesday, the NHL will have its award show, where we'll find out who the best of the best were during the NHL regular season.

Watch the NHL Award Show

Date: Wednesday, June 30



Wednesday, June 30 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada



Las Vegas, Nevada Channels: NBCSN, SportsNet



NBCSN, SportsNet Stream: Watch NBCSN



Some awards were set as soon as the 82nd game was played. Connor McDavid won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's points leader for the second straight year with 108 points, and Alex Ovechkin won the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer with 49 goals (Ovechkin also won the Conn Smythe as the playoffs' MVP).

Heading into the awards for this season, Boston's Patrice Bergeron will be trying to defend his 2017 Selke Trophy win, while new Vezina, Norris, Hart and Jack Adams winners will be announced. 2017 Hart Trophy winner McDavid is a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award as the best player as voted by the NHLPA, but he'll be relinquishing the NHL MVP.

Here are all of the finalists for the NHL's most coveted awards.

Hart Trophy (MVP)

Ted Lindsay Award (NHLPA MVP)

Taylor Hall -- LW -- New Jersey Devils

Nathan MacKinnon -- C -- Colorado Avalanche

Connor McDavid -- C -- Edmonton Oilers

Norris Trophy (Best defenseman)

Selke Trophy (Best defensive forward)

Patrice Bergeron -- C -- Boston Bruins

Sean Couturier -- C -- Philadelphia Flyers

Anze Kopitar -- C -- Los Angeles Kings

Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the year)

Vezina Trophy (Best goalie)

Jack Adams Trophy (Coach of the year)