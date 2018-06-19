NHL Awards 2018: Nominees for Hart, Vezina, Norris trophies, how to stream, watch on TV
Tune in on Wednesday to see who will win the biggest awards in hockey
The NHL season is over, and the Washington Capitals have been crowned Stanley Cup champions. With the draft approaching on Friday, there's still one more order of business to take care of for the 2017-18 season: Awards. On Wednesday, the NHL will have its award show, where we'll find out who the best of the best were during the NHL regular season.
Watch the NHL Award Show
- Date: Wednesday, June 30
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Channels: NBCSN, SportsNet
- Stream: Watch NBCSN
Some awards were set as soon as the 82nd game was played. Connor McDavid won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's points leader for the second straight year with 108 points, and Alex Ovechkin won the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer with 49 goals (Ovechkin also won the Conn Smythe as the playoffs' MVP).
Heading into the awards for this season, Boston's Patrice Bergeron will be trying to defend his 2017 Selke Trophy win, while new Vezina, Norris, Hart and Jack Adams winners will be announced. 2017 Hart Trophy winner McDavid is a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award as the best player as voted by the NHLPA, but he'll be relinquishing the NHL MVP.
Here are all of the finalists for the NHL's most coveted awards.
Hart Trophy (MVP)
- Taylor Hall -- LW -- New Jersey Devils
- Anze Kopitar -- C -- Los Angeles Kings
- Nathan MacKinnon -- C -- Colorado Avalanche
Ted Lindsay Award (NHLPA MVP)
- Taylor Hall -- LW -- New Jersey Devils
- Nathan MacKinnon -- C -- Colorado Avalanche
- Connor McDavid -- C -- Edmonton Oilers
Norris Trophy (Best defenseman)
- Drew Doughty -- Los Angeles Kings
- Victor Hedman -- Tampa Bay Lightning
- P.K. Subban -- Nashville Predators
Selke Trophy (Best defensive forward)
- Patrice Bergeron -- C -- Boston Bruins
- Sean Couturier -- C -- Philadelphia Flyers
- Anze Kopitar -- C -- Los Angeles Kings
Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the year)
- Mathew Barzal -- C -- New York Islanders
- Brock Boeser -- RW -- Vancouver Canucks
- Clayton Keller -- C -- Arizona Coyotes
Vezina Trophy (Best goalie)
- Connor Hellebuyck -- Winnipeg Jets
- Pekka Rinne -- Nashville Predators
- Andrei Vasilevskiy -- Tampa Bay Lightning
Jack Adams Trophy (Coach of the year)
- Jared Bednar -- Colorado Avalanche
- Bruce Cassidy -- Boston Bruins
- Gerard Gallant -- Vegas Golden Knights
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Odds: Trotz's new team, Caps' new coach
There's a clear front-runner for Trotz's services, according to oddsmakers
-
Get to know this year's NHL Draft studs
Here are 10 of the most hyped prospects heading into this week's NHL Draft
-
Hoffman traded to Sharks, then Panthers
The 28-year-old Hoffman was only two years into a $20.75M extension with Ottawa
-
Humboldt Broncos to reunite at NHL show
The NHL Awards will bring together 10 surviving members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey...
-
NHL coaching changes tracker: Trotz out
All the hirings, firings and retirements of the hockey world in one place
-
Barry Trotz steps down as Capitals coach
Trotz is now a free agent on the coaching market after stepping down