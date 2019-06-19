NHL Awards 2019: How to watch, stream; nominees for Hart, Norris, Vezina trophies
Everything you need to know about the NHL's annual awards show
The 2019 NHL offseason is in full swing, with the Entry Draft coming up this week and teams already swapping veterans on the trade market.
On Wednesday night, however, we'll get one final chance to commemorate the stars of this past season with the 2019 NHL Awards, the league's annual ceremony for dishing out honors like the famed Hart, Norris and Vezina trophies.
Some awards were locked up when the regular season ended, with the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov owning this year's Art Ross Trophy after he led the NHL in points, and Alex Ovechkin winning the Maurice "Rocket" Richard trophy for the eighth time for leading the league in goals, but some of the biggest annual accolades await.
Here's how to catch the 2019 NHL Awards, plus a look at the nominees for some of the most prominent awards:
How to watch the 2019 NHL Awards
Date: Wednesday, June 19
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Mandalay Bay (Las Vegas)
TV: NBCSN, Sportsnet
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
2019 NHL Awards nominees
Hart Trophy (MVP)
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Vezina Trophy (Best goaltender)
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars
- Robin Lehner, New York Islanders
Norris Trophy (Best defenseman)
- Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
- Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames
- Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
Calder Trophy (Best rookie)
Jack Adams Award (Best coach)
- Barry Trotz, New York Islanders
- Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues
- Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning
