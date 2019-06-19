NHL Awards 2019: How to watch, stream; nominees for Hart, Norris, Vezina trophies

The 2019 NHL offseason is in full swing, with the Entry Draft coming up this week and teams already swapping veterans on the trade market.

On Wednesday night, however, we'll get one final chance to commemorate the stars of this past season with the 2019 NHL Awards, the league's annual ceremony for dishing out honors like the famed Hart, Norris and Vezina trophies.

Some awards were locked up when the regular season ended, with the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov owning this year's Art Ross Trophy after he led the NHL in points, and Alex Ovechkin winning the Maurice "Rocket" Richard trophy for the eighth time for leading the league in goals, but some of the biggest annual accolades await.

Here's how to catch the 2019 NHL Awards, plus a look at the nominees for some of the most prominent awards:

How to watch the 2019 NHL Awards

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mandalay Bay (Las Vegas)

TV: NBCSN, Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2019 NHL Awards nominees

Hart Trophy (MVP)

Vezina Trophy (Best goaltender)

Norris Trophy (Best defenseman)

Calder Trophy (Best rookie)

Jack Adams Award (Best coach)