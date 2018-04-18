NHL awards: Patrice Bergeron, Anze Kopitar and Sean Couturier named Selke finalists

The NHL awards finalists are rolling in this week, with the finalists for several major awards being announced on Wednesday. After the trio of goaltenders up for the Vezina was announced, the NHL unveiled which forwards are finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy -- awarded to the best defensive forward in the league.

This year's crop: Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, and Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier.

Bergeron is certainly no surprise; this is his seventh straight year finishing as a finalist. He has won the award on four occasions, including last season. No player in NHL history has ever won the Selke five times (Bob Gainey also did it four times with the Canadiens from 1977-1981), so Bergeron has a chance to make history this offseason.

This is Kopitar's fourth time being named a finalist in the last five seasons, including his win in 2016. He led all NHL forwards in total ice time, averaging 22:05 per game. The Kings finished the regular season with the lowest number of goals allowed.

As for Couturier, this is the 25-year-old's first time being named a finalist. He also finished this season with a career-high 76 points, which likely attracted more attention to his excellent two-way skill set. He would be the first member of the Flyers to win the award since Dave Poulin in 1987.

The winner -- voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association -- will be announced at the 2018 NHL Awards on June 20.