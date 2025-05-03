There's only one NHL playoff game on Saturday's schedule, but boy is it a good one. The Dallas Stars host the Colorado Avalanche in a winner-take-all Game 7 at 8 p.m. ET, and the winner will advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and face the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets.

Here's a closer look at Saturday's Game 7 between Colorado and Dallas, including the SportsLine model's game projections, player props and expert picks. We'll also share today's featured promo, which is BetMGM offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

While this series is all tied up at 3-3, there really have only been two close games thus far, which were Dallas overtime wins in Games 2 and 3. The other three games in this series have all been decided by at least three goals. Unsurprisingly, star Avs center Nathan MacKinnon leads the series in total points with 10, which ranks second among all skaters this postseason behind only Edmonton's Connor McDavid. MacKinnon does lead the playoffs in goals with six, however. Former Colorado star Mikko Rantanen leads the Stars with eight points.

MacKinnon's total points prop is 1.5, while Rantanen's is 0.5. The SportsLine Projection Model is taking the Under on MacKinnon's prop line with a projection of 0.4, which is rated as the only 5-star recommendation for this game. Star Avs defenseman Cale Makar has a 4-star recommendation for the Under on his total points line of 0.5, and that's at plus money at +146.

The Avalanche are -160 favorites (bet $160 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus odds after opening at -146. The Stars are +134 underdogs (bet $100 to win $134) at home, and the total is set at 5.5. We can tell you the model has one side of the spread hitting in a whopping 77% of simulations, and you can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine. SportsLine experts Bruce Marshall and Matt Severance both have made expert picks for this game, which you can see exclusively at SportsLine.

