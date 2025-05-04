We've got just one game left in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the rest of the second-round field is set. The Winnipeg Jets, who had the best record in hockey this year, host the St. Louis Blues in Game 7, with the winner taking on the Dallas Stars later this week.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's Game 7 matchup between St. Louis and Winnipeg, including the SportsLine model's game projections, player props and expert picks. We'll also share today's featured promo, which is FanDuel offering $200 in bonus bets after placing a first bet of at least $5.

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m. ET, TBS/MAX

The home team has won all six games thus far, which could bode well for the Jets. Both teams have performed much better at home versus on the road, with the Blues scoring 17 goals in St. Louis compared to in Winnipeg, while the Jets scored just five times in three games on the road as opposed to scoring 12 at home. Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, the likely Hart Memorial Trophy winner as the league MVP, has also been much better in Winnipeg versus in St. Louis, where he allowed 16 goals.

The Jets are looking to become the first team since the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks to win the Presidents' Trophy and the Stanley Cup in the same season. They are also on the brink of being the third team since 2018-19 to win the Presidents' Trophy and lose in the first round.

St. Louis' Cam Fowler leads all skaters this series with 10 points, while Kyle Connor leads the Jets in points with nine with four goals and five assists to his name. The SportsLine Projection Model has a 4.5-star recommendation on the Under for Connor's 1.5 total points prop line, projecting him to score 0.5. It's also taking the Under on Fowler's points prop, which is set at 0.5, rating that as a 4-star play.

The Jets are -177 favorites (bet $177 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus odds after opening at -115. The Blues are +147 underdogs (bet $100 to win $134) on the road, and the total is set at 5 goals. We can tell you the model has one team winning in 64% of simulations, and you can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine. SportsLine experts Bruce Marshall and Matt Severance both have made expert picks for this game, which you can see exclusively at SportsLine.

