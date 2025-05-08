With the NHL offseason being in full swing for many teams, the coaching carousel saw another hiring on Thursday. The Anaheim Ducks have announced that three-time Stanley Cup champion Joel Quenneville will be their next coach.

Quenneville hasn't coached since resigning in 2021, when he was seven games into his third season with the Florida Panthers. Following an independent investigations into the Chicago Blackhawks' handling of sexual assault allegations during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup run, Quenneville was ineligible to work in the NHL for three years.

In July of 2024, Quenneville was reinstated by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after showing what was described as "sincere remorse."

Quenneville, who won three Cups with the Blackhawks from 2010-2015, will replace Greg Cronin in Anaheim. Ducks GM Pat Verbeek said the team conducted a "comprehensive review" of what happened in 2010 before hiring Quenneville.

Quenneville isn't the only big name to get a new job this offseason. The Rangers hired former Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan as the 38th coach in franchise history on May 2. Sullivan parted ways with the Penguins after 10 seasons, in which he led them to seven postseason appearances in seven of those seasons, including winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

Sullivan has put together a 479-311-112 record in 917 career games as a head coach. He has served as the coach of the Boston Bruins (2003-2006) in addition to the Penguins (2015-2025). Sullivan also served as an assistant coach with the Rangers from 2009 until 2013.

Meanwhile, after the Vancouver Canucks chose not to pick up the option on Rick Tocchet's contract for the 2025-26 season, they tried to get a new deal done, but that never materialized. The two sides then went their separate ways, and Tocchet is now a coaching free agent. In his two-plus years with the Canucks, Tocchet led the team to an overall record of 108-65-27.

As teams fill their vacancies, keep track of all the coaching movement right here at CBS Sports.