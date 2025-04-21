After two teams made coaching changes over the weekend, the NHL coaching carousel continued to spin on Monday with a third head coach firing.

The Seattle Kraken announced they were moving on from Dan Bylsma after one season as head coach. The Kraken went 35-41-6 in Bylsma's lone season, finishing seventh in the Pacific Division with 76 points. Seattle will now look for their third coach in the franchise's short history, as they decided Bylsma's lone season with the Kraken was not encouraging enough to warrant a return for the 2025-26 season.

"We thank Dan for his commitment and the energy he brought to our organization over the past four years at the NHL and AHL levels," said Kraken general manager Ron Francis. "After a thorough review of the season and our expectations for next year and beyond, we've made the difficult decision to move in a different direction behind the bench."

Bylsma becomes the third coach fired since the end of the NHL regular season after two teams made changes over the weekend.

After a disappointing season that ended with the team missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021, the New York Rangers fired Peter Laviolette. In his two seasons behind the Rangers bench, Laviolette led the team to an overall record of 94-59-11. In 2024, New York went to the Eastern Conference Final under Laviolette's watch.

Coming into 2024-25, the Rangers were expected to contend for the Stanley Cup again, but the wheels fell off after a hot start. Key players turned in underwhelming seasons, and the Rangers couldn't ever find any consistency.

In the team's announcement, general manager Chris Drury thanked Laviolette and assistant coach Phil Housley for their service to the team.

"Peter is first class all the way, both professionally and personally, and I am truly grateful for his passion and dedication to the Rangers in his time as head coach," Drury said in a statement.

Shortly before the Rangers fired Laviolette, the Anaheim Ducks made the first move of the offseason coaching carousel, firing Greg Cronin after two seasons.

In his first campaign behind the Ducks bench, Cronin led the team to a 27-50-5 record, which was good for seventh in the Pacific Division. In 2024-25, Anaheim did show improvement in the win column, going 35-37-10, but the team still finished sixth in the division and 16 points out of a playoff spot.

In a statement, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said firing Cronin was a tough decision, but he felt the team "needed a change in direction and a new voice." As Anaheim begins its search fro a new coach, the team will likely look for someone who can get the young core to take the leap into playoff contention.

As teams put a bow on the 2024-25 season, more coaching changes will be on the way, so stay tuned to CBS Sports to keep up with all the movement.