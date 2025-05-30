The Seattle Kraken have hired Lane Lambert to be their next coach, the team announced Thursday night. Lambert, formerly with the New York Islanders, is the third coach in the Kraken's four-year history.

Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said Lambert's experience as an assistant coach on winning teams was a major factor in the team's decision.

"After conducting an extensive search, we're thrilled to announce Lane as our new head coach," Botterill said. "We cast a wide net for suitable candidates. What impressed us throughout the interview process was Lane's strategy and vision for this team. He was an integral part of the Capitals winning the Cup and the Islanders advancing to two straight Eastern Conference finals. We have full confidence in Lane to lead this team behind the bench."

Lambert's first stint as a head coach was a short one with the Islanders from 2022-24. Lambert led New York to a 42-31-9 record in his first year on the job, and he was fired just 45 games into his second season with a 19-15-11 record.

In Seattle, Lambert replaces Dan Bylsma, who was fired after just one season and a 35-41-6 mark.

Elsewhere around the coaching carousel, the Chicago Blackhawks have hired former Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, the Vancouver Canucks promoted assistant coach Adam Foote and Rich Tocchet returns to the Philadelphia Flyers as their new coach.

As teams fill their vacancies, keep track of all the coaching movement right here at CBS Sports.