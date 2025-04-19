Just two days after the regular season ended, the NHL coaching carousel has started to spin. On Saturday, two teams made coaching changes.

After a disappointing season that ended with the team missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021, the New York Rangers have fired Peter Laviolette. In his two seasons behind the Rangers bench, Laviolette led the team to an overall record of 94-59-11. In 2024, New York went to the Eastern Conference Final under Laviolette's watch.

Coming into 2024-25, the Rangers were expected to contend for the Stanley Cup again, but the wheels fell off after a hot start. Key players turned in underwhelming seasons, and the Rangers couldn't ever find any consistency.

In the team's announcement, general manager Chris Drury thanked Laviolette and assistant coach Phil Housley for their service to the team.

"Peter is first class all the way, both professionally and personally, and I am truly grateful for his passion and dedication to the Rangers in his time as head coach," Drury said in a statement.

Shortly before the Rangers fired Laviolette, the Anaheim Ducks made the first move of the offseason coaching carousel, firing Greg Cronin after two seasons.

In his first campaign behind the Ducks bench, Cronin led the team to a 27-50-5 record, which was good for seventh in the Pacific Division. In 2024-25, Anaheim did show improvement in the win column, going 35-37-10, but the team still finished sixth in the division and 16 points out of a playoff spot.

In a statement, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said firing Cronin was a tough decision, but he felt the team "needed a change in direction and a new voice." As Anaheim begins its search fro a new coach, the team will likely look for someone who can get the young core to take the leap into playoff contention.

As teams put a bow on the 2024-25 season, more coaching changes will be on the way, so stay tuned to CBS Sports to keep up with all the movement.