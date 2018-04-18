NHL coaching changes tracker: Calgary Flames fire Glen Gulutzan after two seasons

A handful of NHL teams are in the thick of a race toward the Stanley Cup Final. But another handful of teams are starting from scratch, at least when it comes to their coaching staffs.

As those on the outskirts of the playoff picture and on the verge of either a retooled approach or full-on rebuild look ahead to 2018-19, we've got you covered with all the big coaching changes around hockey. Here, you'll find updates on every major hiring, firing and retirement among NHL head coaches:

Calgary Flames fire Glen Gulutzan

Just about nothing went -- or at least stayed -- right for the Flames in 2017-18, when an oft-injured and offensively inept group went 37-35-10 just a year after carrying momentum into the playoffs, where they were immediately swept by the Anaheim Ducks. Hired as head coach after a stint with the Dallas Stars in the same capacity from 2011-2013, Gulutzan reversed Calgary's fortunes in his first year on the job, getting the Flames back to the playoffs. But someone had to pay after their stinker of a follow-up this year.

Dallas Stars' Ken Hitchcock retires

Instead of letting the Stars make a tough choice after a 2017-18 campaign marred by a late-season slump, the 66-year-old Hitchcock retired from behind the bench on April 13, ending a 22-year run as an NHL head coach. His move to a front-office consulting role came just a year after he returned to Dallas for a second stint with the Stars, whom he led to the team's first-ever Stanley Cup win in 1998-99. Hitchcock is third in league history with 823 career victories and the Stars' winningest head coach, but his touch couldn't save an under-performing crop of big-name acquisitions after earning five postseason berths with the St. Louis Blues.

New York Rangers fire Alain Vigneault

The Rangers didn't waste any time making a change atop their staff after the last game of their regular season. Vigneault's April 8 dismissal may have been a surprise to the coach himself, especially since his five years running the show included a Stanley Cup Final appearance and Presidents' Trophy. But it was an anticipated shift for a team that went public with its intentions to rebuild after a disappointing 2017-18, which saw the Rangers miss the playoffs for the first time in eight years.