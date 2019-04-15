NHL coaching changes tracker: Flyers hire Alain Vigneault to take over for interim coach Scott Gordon

With the NHL regular season in the books, nearly half of the teams in the league are now looking ahead to next year. Of the 14 squads out, up to seven of them could be looking for a new coach this offseason. Those with interim coaches will decide what they want to do moving forward, while some teams are already squared away for next year.

The Red Wings are standing pat with Joe Blashill, while Bruce Boudreau's fate with the Wild is up in the air. Bob Boughner, meanwhile, is out in Florida and Joel Quenneville is in. In the Metropolitan, Alain Vigneault will be taking over for interim coach Scott Gordon.

Here are the teams with coaching vacancies or interim coaches heading into the offseason. This list will be updated to reflect any changes.



Ken Hitchcock's fate will ultimately be decided by the next GM, according to SportsNet's Mark Spector. Mike Yeo was also fired midseason by the Blues, but with Craig Berube leading the team to the playoffs he could end up with that job depending on how the Blues play the Jets.