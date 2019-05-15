NHL coaching changes tracker: Sabres hire Ralph Krueger to take over for Phil Housley
Follow along with coaching changes around the league here
With the NHL regular season in the books, nearly half of the teams in the league are now looking ahead to next year. Of the 14 squads out, up to seven of them could be looking for a new coach this offseason. Those with interim coaches will decide what they want to do moving forward, while some teams are already squared away for next year
The Red Wings are standing pat with Joe Blashill, while Bruce Boudreau's fate with the Wild is up in the air. In the Eastern conference, the Sabres are turning to a former Premier League executive and Oilers coach in Ralph Krueger to take over for Phil Housley. Bob Boughner, meanwhile, is out in Florida and Joel Quenneville is in. In the Metropolitan, Alain Vigneault will be taking over for interim coach Scott Gordon. Heading out West, meanwhile, former Oilers coach Todd McLellan will be on the coast with the Los Angeles Kings, who are moving on from interim coach Willie Desjardins.
Here are the teams with coaching vacancies or interim coaches heading into the offseason. This list will be updated to reflect any changes.
|Team
|Out (or interim)
|In
Bob Murray (interim)
TBD
Phil Housley
Ralph Krueger
Ken Hitchcock (interim)
TBD
Bob Boughner
Joel Quenneville
Willie Desjardins (interim)
Todd McLellan
Marc Crawford (interim)
TBD
Scott Gordon (interim)
Alain Vigneault
Ken Hitchcock's fate will ultimately be decided by the next GM, according to SportsNet's Mark Spector. Mike Yeo was also fired midseason by the Blues, but with Craig Berube leading the team to the playoffs he could end up with that job depending on how the Blues play the Jets.
-
