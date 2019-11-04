NHL community sends young Maple Leafs fan birthday wishes after no one came to his party

The Toronto Maple Leafs and other famous faces in the hockey community are showing support for an 11-year-old after no one shows up to celebrate his birthday. Kade was all ready to celebrate with a cake honoring his favorite team and a t-shirt to go with it, but his dad tweeted out that none of his friends showed up.

Jason Foster, Kade's dad, asked for support on Twitter, saying "If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish." The post went viral and Kade is getting more best wishes than he could have ever imagined.

My son Kade had his 11th birthday party last night. None of his invited friends came. That hurt. I’m asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today. If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish. @Marner93 @91Tavares @MapleLeafs #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/kn0vP1l6z8 — Jason Foster (@NLWildlife) November 3, 2019

Thanks to the power of Twitter, people spread the message in hopes the tagged team would notice their young fan, and it worked.

The Maple Leafs gave Kade a shoutout and complimented his cake.

Happy birthday Kade!



Love the cake 🎂 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 3, 2019

Leafs star Mitchell Marner got in on the birthday messages and wished his "friend Kade" a happy birthday. He also added that the team has a special gift heading his way.

Wanted to wish my friend Kade a Happy 11th Birthday! Your friends from the Maple Leafs have a surprise gift coming your way! @91Tavares @MapleLeafs https://t.co/tmM8rBx1aY — Mitchell Marner (@Marner93) November 3, 2019

John Tavares teased the surprise and said he looks forward to celebrating Kade's birthday with the rest of the team.

Happy 11th Birthday Kade! All your friends on the team look forward to celebrating with you. I’m hearing it’s going to be quite the surprise. @Marner93 @MapleLeafs https://t.co/knidhCar7G — John Tavares (@91Tavares) November 3, 2019

He even got a birthday wish from (Lego) Batman.

Kade will now get to celebrate with his favorite players for a proper 11th birthday. Maybe the internet isn't the worst place in the world after all.