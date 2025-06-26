The NHL and its players association are in talks to potentially adopt an 84-game regular season, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski and Kevin Weekes report. The schedule tweak is part of the ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations between the NHL and NHLPA and could take effect when the next CBA goes into effect after Sept. 15, 2026.

Should the parties agree to add two games to the schedule, it would mark a return to the 84-game setup that lasted briefly from 1992 to 1994. Under that format, each team added two neutral-site games to its annual slate. It is not immediately clear how the NHL would use the 83rd and 84th games should the schedule expand, but some franchises reportedly complained about an unbalanced number of games against divisional rivals.

The schedule expansion idea has been brewing internally inside the NHL for the past few seasons, according to the ESPN report. The 84-game slate could come with changes to the present format, which pits every team against each other at least once and includes four games against divisional rivals.

The NHLPA reportedly has concerns over the "wear and tear" that may arise from an expanded schedule. In response, the NHL is expected to constrict the preseason schedule if the 84-game model is approved.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said earlier this month that CBA negotiations are in "really good shape" but that there is no timeline for the sides to reach a deal. NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh added that the conversations have been productive and that there are no major disputes. Talks opened in April, and the parties still have more than a calendar year to iron out the details before the present CBA expires.

Other items believed to be under consideration in the CBA talks include tweaks to the length of maximum contracts, the elimination of deferred-salary contracts, the creation of a permanent EBUG (a non-roster emergency backup goaltender), revenue-sharing changes and eligibility adjustments for some draft picks.

Bettman declined on Wednesday, however, to divulge what could be included in the new CBA. He also indicated that the league is not in active talks to add more expansion teams, noting that "we have no pending applications and we're not seeking to initiate a formal process at this point." The commissioner said the NHL and its board of governors are also examining the league's international efforts, including the looming return of the World Cup of Hockey and potential future All-Star events.