The NHL, like other North American sports leagues, is battling COVID-19 outbreaks across multiples teams as of Wednesday. Nearly two years into the pandemic, even with widespread vaccinations and strict protocols in place, COVID is heavily affecting hockey.

On Sunday the NHL announced that it would continue the regular season as scheduled, but would continue to shut down teams experiencing COVID outbreaks on a case-by-case basis for the time being, but that all games that require cross border travel between the United States and Canada will be suspended through the beginning of the league's holiday break. That affects 12 games that will have to be rescheduled for later in the season.

Currently, the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings all have their seasons postponed through the league's holiday break due to outbreaks within their teams.

As the situation continues to escalate, the NHL and NHLPA also announced an update to its COVID-19 protocols to be observed through at least January 7. The league will resume daily testing for players and coaches, and potentially implement additional pre-game testing "on a case-by-case basis" in the event of a COVID outbreak within a team.

Here is an updated look at the current COVID situation for teams throughout the National Hockey League and players who have been placed in protocols:

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes

Robby Fabbri (Dec. 15)

Michael Rasamussen (Dec. 15)



Montreal Canadiens

Artturi Lehkonen (Dec. 18)