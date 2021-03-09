The 2021 NHL season will continue on Tuesday and the NHL DFS player pool looks absolutely loaded for the night's action. Superstars like Patrick Kane, Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin and Steven Stamkos will all be available for selection and that will mean making decisions for your Tuesday NHL DFS lineups will be a serious challenge. Maple Leafs vs. Jets will pit two high-powered Canadian offenses against each other and that should make it a popular NHL DFS stacking option for Tuesday.

But which stars have matchups that give them upside and which role players should you be drafting in order to afford the bigger names? With big money on the line in NHL daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings, those questions are paramount. So before locking in your NHL DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the optimal NHL DFS strategy and advice from Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday NHL schedule. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NHL DFS picks.

McClure's top NHL DFS picks for Tuesday

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NHL DFS picks is Matthews at $9,200 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. The 23-year-old American has become one of the most dynamic players in the league and is coming off a season where he racked up 47 goals in just 70 games.

Now Matthews is leading the NHL with 18 goals in just 23 games so far in 2020-21 despite the fact that he's been held without a goal in each of his last five games. Matthews has gotten off 22 shots on goal during that span and the career 15.9 percent shooter is due to find the back of the net soon given his recent cold streak.

Part of McClure's optimal NHL DFS strategy for March 9 includes rostering Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton ($6,800 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel). Hamilton enters Tuesday night on a five-game point streak where he has dished out six assists and he's now registered 17 points so far this season.

Hamilton has only scored one goal so far this season despite getting 72 shots onto the net and that 1.4 percent shooting percentage is nearly five percent below his career average (6.2). Considering he's recorded double-digit goals in each of the last six seasons, he should be do to start scoring some goals soon which only further adds to his daily Fantasy upside.

How to set your NHL DFS lineups on Tuesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. He's a huge steal at his price point and this pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only get those picks right here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.