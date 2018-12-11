NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for December 11

NHL DFS players will have 10 games worth of action at their disposal on Tuesday night with hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line in NHL DFS tournament and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon are two of the higher-priced options for Tuesday night and they'll go head-to-head on their respective top lines as the Oilers take on the Avalanche, so do you risk putting them in your NHL DFS lineups given their price tags knowing that they'll have their hand full with each other most of the night? Those are tough decisions, but DFS millionaire Mike McClure's NHL DFS picks can help you lock in the optimal lineups for Tuesday night.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Monday, McClure recommended Sharks wing Timo Meier on FanDuel. The result? He scored a pair of goals against the Devils -- returning over 30 points and 5x value on FanDuel.

For Tuesday, McClure is banking on Capitals wing Alex Ovechkin at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings.

Ovechkin has an 11-game point streak entering Tuesday night against the Red Wings and you don't want to miss out on Ovi magic when he's enjoying one of these stretches. At 33, he's on pace for over 60 goals this season and his recent history against the Red Wings suggests you can expect a solid return on investment Tuesday with three goals and two assists against them in his last four games.

Another pick McClure loves: Jets wing Kyle Connor ($5,200 on FanDuel, $5,300 on DraftKings), who scored a goal on Sunday against the Flyers.

Connor continues to benefit from playing on the same 5v5 line and the same power-play line as Jets superstar Patrik Laine. And it's hard not to get excited about their scoring potential together against a team like the Blackhawks.

With Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford mired in a horrible slump, the Blackhawks have lost seven games in a row and they haven't given up fewer than three goals to an opponent since Nov. 18. Get Connor in your lineups at an affordable rate and expect a huge return.

