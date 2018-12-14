NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for December 14

The 2018-19 NHL season rolls on with an eight-game main slate for NHL DFS on Friday beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. With FanDuel offering a $25,000 NHL Breakaway and DraftKings offering a $45,000 Two-Man Advantage, along with thousands on the line in other NHL DFS tournaments and cash games, there's big money on the line. Oilers center Connor McDavid ($9,200 FanDuel and $8,000 DraftKings) and Capitals goalie Braden Holtby ($8,900 FanDuel and $8,300 DraftKings) are the most expensive options available on Friday night. However, before you set your NHL DFS lineups, you'll want to make sure to check out the Friday NHL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure recommended Hurricanes wing Andrei Svechnikov at the low price of $3,600 on FanDuel. The result? He tallied two goals against the Canadiens -- returning over 35 points and nearly 10x value.

For Friday, McClure is banking on Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at $5,500 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings.

Nugent-Hopkins has four points in his last two games and he's registered at least one point now in four of his last five games. He's on pace for a career year with 30 points now in 32 games and a previous career high of 56 points for a single season.

Against a Flyers squad that has given up an astonishing 13 goals in their last two games, you have to like Nugent-Hopkins' chances of staying hot on Friday night. And at a relatively affordable price on both sites, you'll want him in your lineups.

McClure also likes Penguins defenseman Kris Letang ($6,700 on FanDuel, $6,400 on DraftKings), who remains one of the most prolific defensemen in hockey with 24 points in 29 games.

Letang builds up a solid NHL DFS scoring baseline by making sure that he gets shots to the net from the blue line and then, when he gets traffic in front, all of the screens and tips create opportunities for goals and assists that can help net big returns. Letang is matched up against the Bruins and managed an assist in the first meeting between the two teams.

