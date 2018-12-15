NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for December 15

As we approach the halfway point of the 2018-19 NHL season later this month, there have already been millions of dollars in prizes awarded on FanDuel and DraftKings in NHL DFS tournaments and cash games. However, getting your hand into that potential honeypot requires a constantly evolving NHL DFS strategy. As stars rise like Avalanche wing Mikko Rantanen and Flames wing Jonny Gaudreau, you have to jump while the price is still right. When players fall, you need to see into their future to keep them out of your NHL DFS lineups. On Saturday night, there's a nine-game slate of action and you'll definitely want to look into DFS millionaire Mike McClure's crystal ball to help make the tough decisions before locking in your own NHL DFS picks.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Friday, McClure recommended Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho at the low price of $5,800 on FanDuel. The result? He tallied two goals and two assists against the Capitals -- returning over 50 points and nearly 9x value.

For Saturday, McClure is banking on Penguins center Evgeni Malkin at $8,000 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings.

Malkin broke a three-game pointless drought on Friday against the Bruins with an assist. However, he's still goalless in his last five games and has just one goal in 10 games and three goals in his last 20.

At some point, that should actually become a positive for NHL DFS players. Because we know the talent level that Malkin possesses, and he's not going to score at a rate like this for long. He's going to score a bunch of goals in a hurry at some point soon and you'll want him in your lineup when he does.

McClure also likes Canadiens wing Brendan Gallagher ($6,000 on FanDuel, $6,500 on DraftKings), who has goals in three of his last five games.

Gallagher started coming into his own as a goal-scorer last season when he found the net 31 times, thanks in large part to a more involved role on the top power-play line. He remains there this season, but while his 14 goals in 32 games puts him on pace for another new career-high, there's reason to believe he could be scoring even more.

After scoring eight power-play goals and tallying 25 of his 54 points with the advantage, 13 of Gallagher's 14 goals and 17 of his 20 points have come at even strength this year. His power-play time should eventually start bearing more fruit and he could be a surprise 40-goal scorer if he does. Even if it doesn't, he scored goals against the Senators on Dec. 4 and Dec. 6, so get him into your Saturday night NHL DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility.

