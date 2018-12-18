NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for December 18

The 2018-19 NHL season continues pushing toward its halfway point with 11 games Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Stars like Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Blackhawks wing Patrick Kane will be in action, and will be favorites in NHL DFS tournaments and cash games. However, to grab your share of the hundreds of thousands of dollars being handed out on FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll need to find value up and down your NHL DFS lineups. That's why you should check out the NHL DFS picks, lineups and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you lock in your selections.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Monday, McClure recommended Predators wing Craig Smith at the low price of $5,200 on FanDuel. The result? He tallied a goal on seven shots against the Senators -- returning nearly 25 points and nearly 5x value.

For Tuesday's slate, McClure is banking on Lightning wing Nikita Kucherov at $8,800 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings. The 25-year-old is an absolute force. Fresh off the first 100-point season of his career, he's on pace for an even bigger campaign with 48 points in 34 games.

That puts him on track for 116 points, and he's on a five-game point streak and has scored points in 15 of his past 16 games. With multi-point nights in eight of those times out, you'll want to find a way to fit Kucherov's salary in your NHL DFS lineups because he's absolutely worth it.

Another pick McClure loves: Flyers center Sean Couturier ($6,400 on FanDuel, $6,300 on DraftKings), who has five points in his past five games.

Couturier gets the Red Wings on Tuesday and he has had a lot of success against them, with 12 points in 16 career games. However, his recent numbers versus Detroit have been even better, as he scored five points in three games against them in 2017-18. A multi-point night would guarantee a quality return and he has done that in each of his past two games against Detroit.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.