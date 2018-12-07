NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for December 7

It's a four-game slate for NHL DFS tournaments and cash games on Friday night, but superstars like Jets wing Patrik Laine and Oilers center Connor McDavid will be in play. However, affording that kind of quality in your NHL DFS lineups will require that you balance your roster with more affordable value further down your lineup. That can be a challenge, which is why you'll want to check out the NHL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you set your lineups. McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings.

He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure recommended Canadiens wing Brendan Gallagher. The result? He scored a goal and put an absurd nine shots on net -- returning over 4x value for owners.

For Friday, McClure is banking on Jets center Mark Scheifele at $8,700 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings.

Scheifele is on pace for close to a 100-point season and he's got an A matchup against the last-place Blues on Friday night. St. Louis gave up eight goals the last time they faced the Jets on Nov. 24, so get Scheifele into your NHL DFS lineups and expect production.

McClure also likes Sharks wing Evander Kane ($5,800 on FanDuel, $4,900 on DraftKings), who is on pace for another 20-goal season.

Kane is matched up against a Stars squad that he scored a goal against on Nov. 8, and he's due to start scoring goals in bunches soon. He's converting just 6.4 percent of his shots on net into goals at this point, but he has scored on 9.1 percent of his shots on net leading into this season. Expect an uptick in goal-scoring soon and you'll want him in your lineup when that happens.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS, and find out.