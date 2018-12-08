NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for December 8

The 2018-19 NHL season rolls on with an eight-game main slate for DFS on Saturday beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. That includes an Original Six matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins that will pit stars Auston Matthews ($8,600 FanDuel, $8,100 DraftKings) and David Pastrnak ($8,400 FanDuel, $7,300 DraftKings) against each other. But before locking in your NHL DFS lineups for any kind of tournament or cash game on FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out who Mike McClure is recommending with his NHL DFS picks for Saturday night.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Friday, McClure recommended Hurricanes wing Teuvo Teravainen. The result? He dished out two assists-- returning over 3x value for owners on a low-scoring NHL DFS night.

For Saturday, McClure is banking on Penguins center Sidney Crosby at $8,800 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings.

Crosby is scoring at an unprecedented rate right now, with 15 goals in 24 games and a 20.3 percent shooting percentage. Even if that number isn't sustainable long-term, you'll certainly want to take advantage while he's hot.

And what's nice about Crosby is that his ability to create for others provides insulation against prolonged slumps. With six goals in his last five games, you should get him into your lineup expecting goal scoring, but he can also hand out multiple helpers to make sure you see a return on investment even if he isn't finding the back of the net himself.

McClure also likes Panthers wing Mike Hoffman ($6,800 on FanDuel, $6,400 on DraftKings), who is on pace for an impressive 40-goal season.

Hoffman's pace has slowed a little since his 17-game point streak ended on Nov. 23, but not by that much. He still has four goals and two assists in the eight games since and he gets a premium matchup against the Rangers on Saturday.

In two games against the Rangers so far this season, Hoffman has two goals and an assist. Plus, the Rangers have five of their last six games and have given up 23 goals in that stretch. Get Hoffman into your lineups for a relatively affordable price on Saturday evening.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.