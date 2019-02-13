NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for February 13

NHL DFS players on FanDuel and DraftKings will be creating their NHL DFS lineups on Wednesday night from a two-game pool. The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks will take on the Anaheim Ducks. The Penguins are the only team playing on Wednesday currently in a playoff position and the Penguins vs. Oilers game features the highest total of the two games at 6.5, so it stands to reason that Penguins players like Evgeny Malkin and Kris Letang are going to be among the more popular options. However, even with a short roster, turning a profit in NHL DFS tournaments and cash games is all about striking the right balance with your selections. Which is why you'll want to check out the NHL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before locking anything in.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

McClure recommended Bruins center David Krejci at just $5,000 on FanDuel on Tuesday. The result? He scored two goals and dished out an assist -- returning 35.2 points and over 7x value.

For Wednesday, McClure is recommending Penguins center Sidney Crosby at $9,000 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings.

Crosby is coming off a three-point night against the Flyers on Monday and the Penguins are coming home off a three-game road trip to a solid matchup against the Oilers. Crosby had two goals against Edmonton in a 6-5 overtime win for the Penguins back in October. Get him into your NHL DFS lineups on Wednesday night and expect another big night.

McClure is also recommending Canucks wing Josh Leivo ($3,600 on FanDuel, $3,500 on DraftKings), who has four points in his last three games.

Leivo is getting time on the top power-play unit and has seen his ice time increased considerably in February. He is averaging just over 12 minutes on the ice per night for the season but is seeing over 16 minutes so far this month, which is a big reason why he's produced two goals and three assists so far in six games this month. Leivo and the Canucks get a reeling Anaheim squad that has given up an astounding 37 goals during their current seven-game losing streak.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.