NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for February 16

The 2018-19 NHL season continues with a nine-game main slate for DFS on Saturday beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Blackhawks wing Patrick Kane and Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask are two of the more expensive options available for NHL DFS tournament and cash games on Saturday night. They're productive players who can still provide a solid return on the investment, but you have to balance their salaries out with cheaper options to turn a profit. So before locking in your NHL DFS lineups for any format on FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NHL DFS picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

McClure recommended Wild wing Mikael Granlund at just $5,800 on FanDuel on Thursday. The result? He scored a goal and registered an assist against the Devils -- returning 28.5 points and nearly 5x value.

For Saturday, McClure is recommending Sharks wing Evander Kane at $7,700 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings.

Kane is on a tear recently, with 26 points in his last 18 games. That includes a two-goal performance against the Canucks on Monday. Kane will get the Canucks again on Saturday night and he's a must-start for NHL DFS players given the matchup.

Another pick McClure loves: Lightning wing Nikita Kucherov ($8,900 on FanDuel, $7,700 on DraftKings), who has scored at least 40 points on FanDuel his last three times out.

Kucherov has a jaw-dropping 10 points in those three games after recording just two points in the five games prior. He leads the NHL with 92 points and 66 assists this season and he has a prime matchup on Saturday against the Canadiens. He's scored four points against Montreal in two previous meetings this season.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.