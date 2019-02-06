NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for February 6

Only two games are on the NHL schedule Wednesday evening as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins travel to take on the New York Rangers. However, with FanDuel and DraftKings putting tens of thousands of dollars on the line in NHL DFS tournaments and cash games, daily Fantasy players will still be looking to win big with their Wednesday NHL DFS lineups. David Pastrnak and Mitchell Marner will be the two most expensive wings on Wednesday night, but there are some opportunities to scrounge up value further down the price sheet. That's why you'll want to check out the NHL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you fill out your NHL DFS rosters.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Capitals wing Jakub Vrana at $4,300 on FanDuel. The result? Vrana had a goal, an assist and three shots on goal against the Canucks and the 24.8 points he scored was good for nearly a 6x return. Anybody who built their roster around him was well on the way to a profitable evening.

For Wednesday's slate, McClure is banking on Maple Leafs center John Tavares at $8,100 on FanDuel and $7,100 on DraftKings.

Tavares' first season in Toronto has been a great one. He has 56 points in 52 games and is tied for second in the NHL with 31 goals on the season. And unlike in previous seasons where he's scored a lot of goals, he's doing the majority of his damage in 2018-19 at even strength.

The 28-year-old has 25 of his 31 goals at even strength, and that is important from a Fantasy standpoint because you don't have to rely on the unpredictability of whether or not he'll be lucky enough to earn a lot of power-play time to get goal-scoring production. Coming off a goal and an assist his last time out, get Tavares in your lineups against the last-place Senators.

McClure is also recommending Maple Leafs wing Andreas Johnsson ($4,200 on FanDuel, $3,700 on DraftKings), who had two goals and two assists his last time out against the Ducks.

Johnsson is providing a lot of production from the bottom six for Toronto this season. He has 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in 46 games. Because of that productivity, he's earning time on the power play and more ice time in general. That should eventually translate to even more opportunities to produce and you'll definitely want to see if he can stay hot against the reeling Senators on Wednesday after his giant night on Monday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.