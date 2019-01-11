NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for January 11

The 2018-19 NHL season rolls on with a four-game main slate for DFS on Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Struggling superstar Patrik Laine will be in action and with his price cratering to $7,400 on FanDuel and $6,400 on DraftKings, you'll have to decide if you can make use of that price as he looks to begin a new streak of excellence. Decisions like that are always a challenge, so before locking in your NHL DFS lineups for any kind of tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out who DFS millionaire Mike McClure is selecting with his NHL DFS picks.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure recommended Devils wing Blake Coleman for $3,700 on FanDuel. The result? He scored his 14th goal of the season against the Maple Leafs -- returning 16.8 points and nearly 5x value for owners.

For Friday's slate, McClure is banking on Jets center Mark Scheifele at $7,600 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings.

Scheifele continues to have a giant year in Winnipeg. He has scored 54 points in 43 games and has now scored five points in his last three contests after a goal in the third period of a loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. On Friday, Scheifele gets the last-place Detroit Red Wings. They've given up 33 goals in their last eight games and a shoddy defense should afford the Jets center plenty of scoring chances.

McClure is also recommending Flames defenseman Mark Giordano ($6,400 on FanDuel, $6,400 on DraftKings), who has seven points in his last six games.

Giordano gets top power-play line time and his ability to create offense from the point has been virtually unparalleled so far this season. As a puck mover, he creates scoring opportunities for his teammates, but with 25 shots on net in his last 11 games without a goal has him due for more. When those goals start to come, his potential for a giant return is enhanced significantly.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.