NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for January 12

On Friday, McClure recommended Jets wing Brandon Tanev for $3,600 on FanDuel. The result? He scored a goal and put five shots on net -- returning 20 points and nearly 6x value for owners.

For Saturday's slate, McClure is banking on Lightning center Brayden Point at $8,000 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings.

Point has been red hot of late, with multi-point games in three of his last four times out. He has 28 goals and 32 assists already this season through 44 games, and with three points in each of his last two games we know he has plenty of upside to justify the price tag.

McClure is also recommending Sharks defenseman Brent Burns ($7,600 on FanDuel, $6,400 on DraftKings), who has 11 points in his last seven games.

Burns has long been one of the most dangerous scoring threats from the blue line in the NHL. He has three 20-goal seasons to his credit and has scored at least 60 points in each of his last four campaigns.

However, he's taken his game to a new level this year. Burns has 50 points now in 46 games, putting him on pace for a career-high in that category. And if his shooting percentage of 4.9 recovers towards his career mark of 7.0 percent, there are probably going to be a lot more goals out there for him in the second half. You'll want him in your NHL DFS lineups if that is the case.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

