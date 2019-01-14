NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for January 14

The 2018-19 NHL season rolls on with six games on the main slate Monday, Jan. 14, with the puck dropping on the first games at 7 p.m. ET. NHL DFS studs such as Nathan MacKinnon, Patrick Kane and Alexander Ovechkin are among the top-priced skaters, and NHL injury news will also be a factor this evening with Connor McDavid and James Van Riemsdyk among the players who are questionable. DraftKings is running a $40K Two-Man Advantage, while FanDuel is featuring at $25K NHL Breakaway tournament. Before entering these NHL DFS contests or any others, be sure to check out the top picks, lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Friday, McClure recommended Jets wing Brandon Tanev for $3,600 on FanDuel. The result? He scored a goal and put five shots on net -- returning 20 points and nearly 6x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable evening.

For Monday's slate, McClure is banking on Maple Leafs center John Tavares at $8,300 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings. Tavares scored two goals and notched an assist in a matchup last week against the Devils, and that type of production is why he's worth paying up for this evening.

He's stacking him with Auston Matthews ($8,400 on FanDuel, $7,700 on DraftKings) as Toronto takes on a Colorado squad giving up 3.18 goals per games. Be sure to lock in this top NHL DFS stack and look for big returns on Monday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.